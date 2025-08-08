Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press. Today we continue with Part 3 of Chapter 13: "NIGHTMARE: Post-WWII Prosperity becomes 1960s Assassinations and War," with sections on "The CIA and the Rockefellers" and "Eisenhower is Elected as the Cold War Accelerates."

With Germany and Japan obliterated and Great Britain and France vastly weakened, World War II launched the US on the profound era of prosperity taking place during the 1950s. Meanwhile, the Council on Foreign Relations had prevailed on the US government, even before it entered the war, to maintain as its war aim the achievement of global military dominance. But President Franklin Roosevelt’s close relations with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin opened the door for the Soviet Union to emerge as the controlling power over Eastern Europe and a rival to US financial hegemony established at Bretton Woods.

Thus emerged the Cold War, one feature of which was the virtual takeover of US society by what President Dwight D. Eisenhower later termed “the military-industrial complex.” Soon after Eisenhower was succeeded in office by President John F. Kennedy, the nation’s post-war prosperity and optimism collapsed into a nightmare of assassinations and war.

We continue with an account of the growing international crises under President Eisenhower, including the start of the still-ongoing CIA practice of subverting and overthrowing foreign governments. The situation came to a head under newly-elected President John F. Kennedy when the CIA sponsored the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. Meanwhile, the US military was preparing to replace France as the neo-colonialist power in Vietnam. But after the Cuban Missile Crisis, both Kennedy and the leaders of the Soviet Union were taking steps toward a new era of world peace.

Eisenhower’s Crises

The popular image of Eisenhower is of an old gent playing golf and lounging around his Gettysburg farm. But his two terms were filled with crises. Among them:

1953: With Eisenhower’s approval, the CIA overthrew the elected government of Iran. The new government brought the Shah of Iran back from exile and divided up Iran’s oil assets: The British and the US each got forty percent; the Dutch got fourteen percent; and the French six percent. The Shah himself was later overthrown in the Islamic Revolution of 1978-1979. The CIA has been engaged in covert warfare against the government of Iran ever since.

1954: Again with Eisenhower’s approval, the CIA overthrew the government of Guatemala, with the CIA dropping napalm on civilian areas with its own aircraft. The US was heavily criticized by UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold, who was killed when a terrorist bomb blew up his airplane in Africa in 1961.[i]

1954: The French stronghold at Dien Bien Phu in French Indochina fell to North Vietnamese insurgents. The president of North Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, had attended the Versailles Conference in 1919 to ask for Western recognition of a free Vietnam. He was ignored. Now he led an insurrection against the French colonizers. The US Air Force wanted to drop nukes on the Viet Minh, the North Vietnamese guerrilla force, while Eisenhower wanted conventional bombing. At the subsequent peace conference at Geneva, the US walked out, with the attendees dividing Vietnam at the seventeenth parallel. US military advisers soon started training the South Vietnamese army.

[1956: “The Suez Crisis was a 1956 military conflict triggered by Egypt's nationalization of the Suez Canal, which was then jointly owned by Britain and France. This action led to an invasion of Egypt by Israel, followed by British and French forces, creating a major international crisis during the Cold War. Ultimately, international pressure, particularly from the United States, forced a withdrawal of foreign troops and a resolution that left Egypt in control of the canal.” —Google AI Overview]

1959: On January 8, 1959, Fidel Castro ended the eight-year Cuban Revolution by driving dictator Fulgencio Batista out of Cuba. The US owned eight percent of Cuba’s utilities, forty percent of its sugar, ninety percent of its mining wealth, and occupied Guantanamo Bay. CIA Director Allen Dulles told Eisenhower that, “Communists and other extreme radicals appear to have penetrated the Castro government.”[ii] In 1961, Eisenhower severed diplomatic relations with Cuba and gave the CIA clearance to plan for an invasion and train Cuban exiles to carry it out. This would result in the Bay of Pigs fiasco under President John F. Kennedy’s watch.

1960: Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev announced that Russia had shot down an American U-2 spy plane inside its territory, an incontrovertible fact since pilot Francis Gary Powers, Jr. was captured alive. This was just before a Paris summit with the USSR. Eisenhower refused to apologize, and the summit was called off.

Eisenhower said in his Farewell Address:

“The conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry…new in American experience, exercises a total influence…felt in every city, every state house, every office of the federal government…In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex.”

Eisenhower’s warning failed. The military-industrial complex, owned by big finance, and served by CIA global subversion, rules America today. [Who in turn rules the military-industrial complex is another question which the rest of this book addresses. It is not “We the People.”]

The CIA Agenda Justified

To head off a threatened congressional investigation proposed by Senator Mike Mansfield in response to the CIA’s overthrowing the governments of Iran and Guatemala, President Eisenhower enlisted World War II aviator General James Doolittle to produce his own classified report on the CIA’s clandestine activities. Doolittle wrote:

“It is now clear that we are facing an implacable enemy whose avowed objective is world domination by whatever means and at whatever cost. There are no rules in such a game. Hitherto acceptable norms of human conduct do not apply. If the United States is to survive, long-standing American concepts of ‘fair play’ must be reconsidered. We must develop effective espionage and counter-espionage services and must learn to subvert, sabotage, and destroy our enemies by more clever, more sophisticated, and more effective methods than those used against us. It may become more necessary that the American people be made acquainted with, understand, and support this fundamentally repugnant philosophy.” [iii]

Of course the top-secret report identified the Soviet Union as the “implacable enemy” but was not released to the public or Congress until 1976. [iv] Though Eisenhower never asked Congress for a declaration of war, nor did any other president, the report can be read as a call for an open-ended conflict using what might even be called state-sponsored terrorism, with no defined objectives or end point. The CIA was asserting its own rules and agenda, let the results for American foreign policy be what they may.

The Kennedy Presidency: Cuba

The most important geopolitical question in 1961, when John F. Kennedy was inaugurated, was what should be done about Cuba?

Three months later, on April 16, 1961, a weak and poorly armed CIA-trained force of about 1,400 Cuban exiles and mercenaries landed in Cuba at the Bay of Pigs and was smashed within seventy-two hours by Fidel Castro’s army. This aforementioned Eisenhower project, foisted on him by a CIA that by now was out of control, nonetheless received Kennedy’s approval for the attack.

With the invasion having failed, the CIA and military were furious that Kennedy did not send an American force, or at least US bombers, to support the invaders. Equally angry, Kennedy asked for the resignation of Director Allen Dulles, believing that Dulles had lied to him about the attack. Dulles’s replacement was John McCone, then serving as chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. According to a New York Times article of April 25, 1966:

“President Kennedy, as the enormity of the Bay of Pigs disaster came home to him, said to one of the highest officials of his Administration that he ‘wanted to splinter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.’”

Kennedy now approved a plan to increase [the number of] US nuclear weapons capable of being delivered against the Soviet Union by Polaris submarines and long-range bombers. Fearing an American first-strike, the Soviets responded by expanding their own nuclear arsenal. A new arms race was underway.

In the summer of 1961, Kennedy met in Vienna with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, who argued that the US should allow the existence of revolutionary movements in the Third World. Kennedy rejected the idea and ordered the US military buildup to proceed. Khrushchev called Kennedy’s stance “military hysteria.” [i] Khrushchev’s next move was to build the Berlin Wall.

Confirming Soviet fears, talk in the US of a nuclear first strike now went public in the American press.

The escalation continued. The Soviets broke a three-year moratorium on nuclear testing by exploding a bomb three thousand times as powerful as the one used on Hiroshima. Kennedy also resumed US atmospheric nuclear tests.

Events now ramped up in Cuba. On October 19, 1960, after Cuba nationalized US-owned oil refineries, the US placed an embargo on exports to Cuba, except for food and medicine. On December 2, 1961, Castro declared himself a Marxist-Leninist, and two months later Kennedy extended the trade embargo to include almost all Cuban exports. The Soviet Union increased its trade with Cuba and now began to include military supplies. In August 1962, they began to build medium-range missile sites in Cuba. Kennedy now expressed the fear privately that if he failed to act, he would be impeached after the November congressional elections. [ii]

Meanwhile, the CIA and military had come up with a proposal for a major false-flag incident similar to, but far beyond, the “Remember the Maine” campaign that preceded the US invasion of Spanish-held Cuba at the start of the Spanish-American War. This was Operation Northwoods. The proposal was attached to a March 13, 1962, memo sent by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lyman L. Lemnitzer to Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. The proposal called for the CIA to commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets. The attacks would be blamed on the Cuban government and used to justify war against Cuba.

Kennedy rejected Operation Northwoods. [iii] I am not the first to suggest that the proposed Operation Northwoods was of a scope to rival the 9/11 attacks almost four decades in the future, which was blamed on Osama bin Laden and then used to justify a US attack on Afghanistan and Iraq.

On October 22, 1962, President Kennedy went on national TV to announce that the US was placing “a strict quarantine on all offensive military equipment” being shipped from the Soviet Union to Cuba. Khrushchev responded with anger, accusing the US of “degenerate imperialism” and stating the Soviet Union would not comply.

Khrushchev then sent a back-channel message stating he would remove the missiles from Cuba if the US removed theirs from Turkey. At the time, this quid pro quo was not made known to the American public. The US Joint Chiefs recommended an air strike against Cuba the next day. But JFK’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy, had already met with Soviet Ambassador to the US Anatoly Dobrynin, saying that the US was in fact taking the missiles out of Turkey. This allowed Kennedy to agree with Khrushchev, after back-channel communications also agreeing that the US would withdraw its naval blockade and would not invade Cuba. But as far as the American public was concerned, Kennedy had faced down the Soviets.

The crisis was over. It’s been said that after the Cuban Missile Crisis, where the concept of brinkmanship had proven to be sheer folly, Kennedy’s worldview began to move towards peaceful coexistence with the Soviet Union. His change of mind was undoubtedly hastened by a series of actions taken by French President Charles de Gaulle.

The de Gaulle Interlude

French General Charles de Gaulle had returned to the leadership of France by becoming president of the Fifth Republic on January 8, 1959. During World War II, de Gaulle frequently annoyed President Roosevelt and the American generals with his independent attitudes. He had insisted that France be given a seat on the UN Security Council and had been lukewarm towards NATO. With US insistence on controlling NATO’s nuclear weapons in Europe, de Gaulle announced that France would develop its own nuclear arsenal. Kennedy, who was adamantly opposed to nuclear proliferation (or otherwise put, to anyone else having them), opposed France’s intentions, but de Gaulle was adamant.

Reacting to the display of US brinksmanship over Cuba, de Gaulle withdrew French naval forces from NATO and ordered NATO headquarters to leave France. Regarding the future of Europe, de Gaulle had a longstanding vision of a European federation “from Portugal to the Urals,” a concept that would obviously include the Russians. By contrast, the founders of the European Union would later exclude Russia from their vision, one of many omissions that helped lay the groundwork for the current divide between the EU/NATO and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

The CIA has been credibly accused of participating in assassination plots against de Gaulle and in fomenting the riots that drove him to resign the French presidency in 1968. Little of his impact on a presently supine Europe remains.[iv]

The Kennedy Presidency: Vietnam

It was in Vietnam that the US would pioneer a new policy of sending Green Berets as advisers to build a counterinsurgency force that would stand up to the rebels, while American civil agencies and banking institutions would supposedly shore up the Vietnamese economy. The idea was that this program “would show the people that there was a liberal middle ground between colonialism and Communism.” [v]

The trouble was that the North Vietnamese were determined to liberate all of Vietnam from foreign control. In September 1960, Hanoi recognized the South Vietnamese insurgents known as the Viet Cong, along with their political arm, the National Liberation Front. The Kennedy administration quickly invoked Eisenhower’s “domino” theory, warning that if South Vietnam fell, so would the rest of Southeast Asia.

President Kennedy now began to send more American advisers. The result was the Strategic Hamlet program, where peasants would be herded into villages to prevent the Viet Cong from recruiting them. In 1961, Kennedy sent a delegation to Saigon headed by his adviser Walter Rostow and General Maxwell Taylor, who recommended that the US send 10,000 American troops and start bombing supply routes from North Vietnam.

By November 1963, the US force stood at 15,000, but Kennedy hadn’t begun the bombing. South Vietnamese President Diem was proving corrupt, unpopular, and unreliable, so, with CIA collusion, the South Vietnamese army assassinated Diem and his brother. Kennedy expressed dismay at the killings. Three weeks later, Kennedy himself was shot in Dallas.

One of the most persistent points of discussion with regard to the causal factors prompting Kennedy’s assassination was whether he had intended to extricate the US from Vietnam before the situation turned into a full-scale conflagration. It is a fact that Kennedy had committed the US to opposing leftist wars of liberation. It is a fact that he had begun to send US soldiers into Vietnam. But people argue to this day that he intended to get out of Vietnam before it devolved into a Korea-type situation.

In late 1962, Senator Mike Mansfield had advised Kennedy, after a visit to Vietnam, that the US should get out. In April 1963, Kennedy told journalist Charles Bartlett, “We don’t have a prayer of staying in Vietnam. We don’t have a prayer of prevailing there. The people hate us.” [vi] Kennedy had also received messages from Europe that Vietnam would be a quagmire for the US. But European governments wanted the US to “hold the fort” against Asian nationalism.

In what should put to rest the controversy over Kennedy’s intentions, in May 1963, Kennedy approved a secret withdrawal plan developed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. The withdrawal would begin at the end of 1963 and be completed in two years. [vii] But Kennedy did not want withdrawal to become an issue in the 1964 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Khrushchev was pushing for a new nuclear test ban treaty and sought a nonaggression pact between NATO and the Warsaw Pact. Both nations were also pushing ahead with their manned space programs. A Russian cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, got there first, but in February 1962, John Glenn orbited the earth. In June 1963, the Soviets sent the first woman to space, Valentina Tereshkova.

Kennedy expressed his hopes for peace in his American University commencement speech on June 10, 1963:

“I have…chosen this time and this place to discuss a topic on which ignorance too often abounds and the truth is too rarely perceived—yet it is the most important topic on earth: world peace. What kind of peace do I mean? What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax America enforced on the world by American weapons of war….I am talking about genuine peace—the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living—the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children—not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women—not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.” [viii]

For the first time since before World War II, an American president took a stand against US global military dominance, signaling a revolution in American foreign policy.

But soon Kennedy would be dead and Lyndon B. Johnson, now president, would escalate in Vietnam beyond anyone’s imagining.

