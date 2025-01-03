Share this postThree SagesNew YouTubes on "Our Country, Then and Now": Interviews by Jim HogueCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew YouTubes on "Our Country, Then and Now": Interviews by Jim HogueRichard C. CookJan 03, 20251Share this postThree SagesNew YouTubes on "Our Country, Then and Now": Interviews by Jim HogueCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareOur Country Then and Now Part 1Our Country Then and Now Part 21Share this postThree SagesNew YouTubes on "Our Country, Then and Now": Interviews by Jim HogueCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
What a charming fellow; nice to see how folks dress for their podcasts, old school respect.