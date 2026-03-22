Richard C. Cook comments: In an article posted last night, Larry Johnson writes the following:

“…During a press conference on military action against Iran, Netanyahu said: ‘Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, then evil will win over good.’” EADaily

It’s been said that evil has a way of always announcing its presence. This is likely because the pride of the evil-doer makes it impossible for him to refrain from boasting as a way of amplifying the sadism and cruelty of his actions.

Such seems to be the case with Netanyahu in declaring his identification with Genghis Khan, one of the most evil mass murderers in human history.

So what does this have to do with Netanyahu as a Jew?

Let me simply say that I have known, and know today, many Jewish men and women. Most of them are wonderful people, though having the same human foibles to which we are all subject. They are, and have been, kind, generous, sensitive, and caring human beings.

As a Christian, I can also point out that Jesus was Jewish, as were his parents and ancestors, his Apostles—including Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles—large numbers of early Christians, many converts to Christianity through the ages, and many spiritually-minded people in the world today.

So I can declare that someone like Netanyahu, an indicted war criminal, killer of children and families, assassin, warmonger, fomenter of genocide, etc., cannot possibly be a real Jew. So it should be obvious that Netanyahu, as are all of his like-minded associates and followers, are FAKE JEWS.

There has been plenty of commentary on what is really the historical and ethnic background of Netanyahu and his ilk, but I’ll leave it to others to delve further into such things as the alleged “Khazarian Mafia,” etc..

But I will say again that no one as evil as Netanyahu could verifiably claim identity with ANY real religion, leading me again to declare that he is a FAKE JEW.

This would also lead me to suggest that real Jews get off Netanyahu’s bandwagon and assume their rightful places as peaceful members of the human family.

Here is a link to Larry Johnson’s article: Trump’s Schizophrenic Policy Towards Iran is Sabotaging Relations with China and Russia.