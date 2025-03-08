This morning Frances Leader published an important article on her substack entitled “NATO Are the New Nazis.” Following is a link along with a comment on the article I posted. This is a crucially important topic in understanding today’s events.

Thank you for all this material Frances. The story of Ukraine is long and complex, indeed going back many centuries, including the old Khazar empire which we all know was the origin of the Ashkenazi Jews. So it also is tied into the tragic modern history of Israel which was created by Russian Ashkenazis sent to Palestine by Stalin after WWII armed with weapons from the Czech factories and manned by terrorists conscripted from the East European refugee camps.

Hitler wanted Ukraine for its grains and minerals so invaded the Soviet Union via that route in 1941. [This was also the route for gaining control of the oil fields in the Caucasus.] The Ukrainians under Bandera, et. al., joined in on the side of Hitler and helped carry out genocide against both Russians and Jews. The Germans refused to allow Bandera to set up his own nation but it still left Ukraine a hotbed of Nazism after the Soviets drove the Germans out. Then after WWII, MI6 and the CIA still tried to create an underground anti-Soviet movement that morphed over time into the Zelensky monstrosity of today, courtesy of US Neocons like Nuland whose husband Kagan has Ukrainian ancestry. I cover much of this in my book "Our Country, Then and Now." https://www.amazon.com/Our-Country-Then-Richard-Cook/dp/1949762858

Of course it's been the height of insanity for the British and the US to be poking around in this hornets' nest in Russia's backyard. To stumble into WWIII over Ukraine shows the fundamental dementia of British/US imperialism.

