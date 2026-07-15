Three Sages

Three Sages

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David Chere-Bolelwang's avatar
David Chere-Bolelwang
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Much appreciated Richard, as always.. (from Johannesburg)

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1 reply by Richard C. Cook
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Bingo
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"Only the Indian people are the original people of America. Our roots are buried deep in the soils of America. We are the only people who have continued with the oldest religion in this country. We are the people who still yet speak the languages given to us by the Creator. Our religion has survived, our languages have survived.

Long before this building (the Capital) was built, my ancestors talked the language that I talk today. And I hope to see my Indian people continue to live long after this building crumbles! (applause).

I see, in the future, perhaps this civilization is coming near to the end. For that reason, we have continued with the instructions of our ancestors. We are the only people who know how to survive in this country. We have existed here for thousands and thousands of years. The smartest man in America does not know and cannot date the time that we originated."

- Philip Deere, from the Akwasasne Notes, University of Massachusetts, Summer 1978

https://www.umass.edu/legal/derrico/phillip_deere.html

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