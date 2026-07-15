Native American Elder Reveals the Big Lie About "Living Off the Land"
Richard C. Cook comments: Possibly owing to my own Native American ancestry through my French Canadian grandfather, the wisdom of the Native American elders has always been special to me. Recently I discovered a new series appearing on YouTube produced by a man named Ray Greywolf. He narrates on-camera himself and has a book to sell and, while the productions are somewhat amateurish, the message seems authentic. What he is saying is particularly pertinent for us older people—he himself is 84 years old. Check out what he says is the “Big Lie” about “Living Off the Land.” Not that we shouldn’t live in a way that is close to the land, but the real point is that “self-sufficiency” can isolate us from other people and the web of life so much that we wither on the vine. I agree with that perspective. We are all part of communities, though at the deepest inner level we seek our “high goal” spiritually as an individual spark of the divine creation.
Native American Elder Reveals the Big Lie About "Living Off the Land"
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Much appreciated Richard, as always.. (from Johannesburg)
"Only the Indian people are the original people of America. Our roots are buried deep in the soils of America. We are the only people who have continued with the oldest religion in this country. We are the people who still yet speak the languages given to us by the Creator. Our religion has survived, our languages have survived.
Long before this building (the Capital) was built, my ancestors talked the language that I talk today. And I hope to see my Indian people continue to live long after this building crumbles! (applause).
I see, in the future, perhaps this civilization is coming near to the end. For that reason, we have continued with the instructions of our ancestors. We are the only people who know how to survive in this country. We have existed here for thousands and thousands of years. The smartest man in America does not know and cannot date the time that we originated."
- Philip Deere, from the Akwasasne Notes, University of Massachusetts, Summer 1978
https://www.umass.edu/legal/derrico/phillip_deere.html