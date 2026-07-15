Richard C. Cook comments: Possibly owing to my own Native American ancestry through my French Canadian grandfather, the wisdom of the Native American elders has always been special to me. Recently I discovered a new series appearing on YouTube produced by a man named Ray Greywolf. He narrates on-camera himself and has a book to sell and, while the productions are somewhat amateurish, the message seems authentic. What he is saying is particularly pertinent for us older people—he himself is 84 years old. Check out what he says is the “Big Lie” about “Living Off the Land.” Not that we shouldn’t live in a way that is close to the land, but the real point is that “self-sufficiency” can isolate us from other people and the web of life so much that we wither on the vine. I agree with that perspective. We are all part of communities, though at the deepest inner level we seek our “high goal” spiritually as an individual spark of the divine creation.

Native American Elder Reveals the Big Lie About "Living Off the Land"