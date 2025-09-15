Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son.”This passage in the Gospel of John tells us of the great depth of God’s love for the whole world, and a personal love for each and every individual whom He has created. His love has been poured into our hearts through the gift of the Holy Spirit. Do you allow God’s love to transform your mind and the way you think of others?

We pray together:St. Jude, may I walk in freedom and joy as a child of God. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province