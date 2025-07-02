Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude, May the Lord bless you and keep you and all those you love, especially those affected by cancer. Throughout today's liturgies at the National Shrine of St. Jude, we will pray in a special way for all those who suffer from cancer. I invite you to join us today, and on the first Wednesday of every month, as we call upon St. Jude's intercession for the healing of cancer. We pray together: God of healing mercy, in Jesus your Son you stretch out your hand in compassion, restoring the sinner, healing the sick, and lifting up those bowed down. Embrace us now in your loving care, particularly those afflicted with cancer, for whom this intention is offered. May the Spirit of Jesus bring us all health in soul and body, that with joy and thanksgiving we may praise you for your goodness, through the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

The National Shrine of St. Jude

3200 E 91st St, Chicago, IL 60617