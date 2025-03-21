It’s official. As Trump begins the process of possibly pulling US forces back from Europe, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with EU foreign minister Kaja Kallas, have announced plans for a vast military build-up in order to wage war against Russia. Also charging ahead are British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron, now joined by German chancellor-to-be Friedrich Merz.
Here’s the big plan:
European nations plan to replace US in NATO by 2035
It starts with Britain and France sending “peacekeeping” troops to Ukraine if and when there’s a cease-fire:
Macron exploring ways to put boots on the ground in Ukraine
Unfortunately, the sanctions against Russia have eliminated cheap Russian gas as a source of industrial fuel, causing rampant inflation and deindustrialization. Therefore, European investors who supposedly will finance the military build-up are bailing out:
European capital flight tops $300 billion
Don’t worry though. If war breaks out on the Polish border, the government of Poland is launching a program to assure that all citizens have a three-day supply of essential provisions:
Poland telling citizens to stock up on supplies
lol lol hilarious :-)
The West has lost technological, scientific, economic supremacy, with their societies increasingly divisive with poor social cohesion, consequently today it is no match militarily to the RIC (Russia, Iran and China) and as time progresses the gap widens across the board.
Naturally Western "Leaders" are mere puppets, it is doubtful that the puppet masters are not aware of reality, so it is necessary to figure out, why the puppet masters are driving the West on this destructive path. For over a decade socioeconomic conditions in the West have been on a accelerating downward trend and governance is increasingly totalitarian:
https://www.thefp.com/p/were-all-soviets-now
In the US, 50% of the population is poor, Europe is not much better off. https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/z1/dataviz/dfa/distribute/chart/#quarter:140;series:Net%20worth;demographic:networth;population:all;units:levels
If one has to venture a guess, it would be. the puppet masters:
1. Planning for Two Worlds - https://thecradle.co/articles-id/3612
2. Are done with the West and going for nuclear Armageddon for which the West is not prepared, except for a three-day supply of food for the survivors