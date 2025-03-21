It’s official. As Trump begins the process of possibly pulling US forces back from Europe, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with EU foreign minister Kaja Kallas, have announced plans for a vast military build-up in order to wage war against Russia. Also charging ahead are British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron, now joined by German chancellor-to-be Friedrich Merz.

Here’s the big plan:

European nations plan to replace US in NATO by 2035

It starts with Britain and France sending “peacekeeping” troops to Ukraine if and when there’s a cease-fire:

Macron exploring ways to put boots on the ground in Ukraine

Unfortunately, the sanctions against Russia have eliminated cheap Russian gas as a source of industrial fuel, causing rampant inflation and deindustrialization. Therefore, European investors who supposedly will finance the military build-up are bailing out:

European capital flight tops $300 billion

Don’t worry though. If war breaks out on the Polish border, the government of Poland is launching a program to assure that all citizens have a three-day supply of essential provisions:

Poland telling citizens to stock up on supplies