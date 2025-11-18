More Music -- "Handle With Care"
Handle With Care: The Traveling Wilburys
Richard, you are on a roll with the Wilburys!
This song is marvelous-~five super-talented musicians brought the song together at Bob Dylan's home. George Harrison recalled:
"I had the opening line, "Been beat-up and battered around", but otherwise, the lyrics were the result of a group effort."
Realize--five gifted and successful guitar-players, singers, composers, friends came together to go on to produce terrific (and also fun) music together. They did it for the joy of it, with no one being the lead, and no desire to tour in concert. They carried on after the sudden death of Roy Orbison (age 52) in 1988.