More Horror: Nicole Shanahan Goes Full Whistleblower On The Entire Silicon Valley “Tech Wife Mafia”
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Richard C. Cook comments: I guess this is our day to go all in on the horrors being perpetrated by the “bad guys” in their War Against Humanity. So we have NATO’s attempt to start a world war against Russia, the democidal “jab,” and now Nicole Shanahan on the crimes of Silicon Valley.
You have to dig deep to find the common denominator in all this. But there is one. All of these travesties cost money to perpetrate. But where does the money come from? Actually, it comes from the legalized criminality of the global financiers to “create money out of thin air” through the banking system.
In the West, this is called “capitalism,” “private enterprise,” or, even, “freedom.” So at bottom it’s the freedom of greedy individuals to take something for nothing and use it against everyone else.
They’re not allowing this any longer in Russia and China, which is why the West has started WWIII.
What the West does might even be called “the specter of freedom.” So stay tuned to Three Sages, because within the next week or so we’ll be having more to say about that.
Nicole Shanahan Goes Full Whistleblower: Click HERE
"The Feminist movement has been weaponized to lead the western world towards chaos and destruction via emotional based ideologies & identity politics. Think Black Lives Matter led by three Feminist Lesbians who hate men and are openly Marxists"
If these women had any understanding of Marx they would be organizing the wage slaves of labor in a struggle against capital instead of serving as useful idiots of capital.
