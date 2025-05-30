Richard C. Cook comments: Didn’t a wise person once say what a blessing it is to see ourselves as others see us?
This is the gift that indi.ca keeps giving in his chronicles of the decline and likely coming death of the Empire.
Here he comments on the latest Tom Cruise extravaganza: “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.
Ici.ca writes:
“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning is a visibly aging Tom Cruise trying to resurrect a visibly aging White Empire and both of them finally ending it, Alhamdulillah. This plot has all the excitement of an old man trying to charge his phone for three hours, the villain is a boring Siri bubble, and most of the movie is sponsored content for the military industrial complex. American propaganda was always evil, but WTF, it at least used to be entertaining.”
Here’s the entire article: Mission Impossible: Selling War During Genocide
Love it when the phony cover is lifted off and the horrid underlying facts come out. I have for along time felt I couldn't stomach another Tom Cruise movie. His actual arrogant persona just leaks through a bit too much to bear, and the blatant propaganda delusional take on reality in them is sickening. You have just saved a lot of people from this piece of wreckage from a long hyper hyped career.