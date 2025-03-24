Reposted to Three Sages Substack from sputnikglobe.com, March 23, 2024, Fair Use Claimed.

Britain and the European Union are working overtime to try to sabotage the Russia-US peace push in Ukraine. Sputnik asked a leading European political and security affairs commentator what's really at stake.

The UK, France and Germany are leading the charge in “advocating policies guaranteed to ensure that any peace plan fails,” Dr. George Szamuely says.

“If they insist on continuing to pour weapons into Ukraine, if they insist, as French President Macron does, to send NATO troops into Ukraine…that will absolutely ensure that no peace agreement will be possible and that the war will continue,” Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, explained.[i]

Quo Vadis?

While European inflexibility may seem surprising, given the economic pain its industries, farmers, and ordinary citizens have suffered as a direct result of the current crisis, Szamuely points out that there are major beneficiaries whose reasons for rejecting peace are clear:

Europe’s military-industrial complex, “which will now enjoy a great deal of investment,” especially after Germany removed constitutional “debt break” restrictions, which essentially means “limitless debt for limitless military spending.”

Bankers, because borrowing to fuel Germany’s militarization will mean issuing bonds, which will make the economy increasingly financialized. “They’re going to make a lot of money through raising bond yields, and that’s understandable given Friedrich Merz’ background at BlackRock,” Szamuely said.

NATO, which, as a “self-perpetuating machine” that “keeps creating threats, panicking a population, forcing people to spend more on the military,” requires tensions with countries like Russia “to justify its continued existence and its continued expansion.”

“So it helps the NATO sector…it helps the financial sector, it helps the military-industrial complex. But ordinary Europeans get nothing whatsoever out of this,” Szamuely summed up.

[i] George Szamuely is a Hungarian-born scholar and Senior Research Fellow at London’s Global Policy Institute. He lives in New York City. Also see “What are the Odds of a Shooting War Between NATO and Russia? 70% Chance of Combat: An Interview with George Szamuely.” Click here.