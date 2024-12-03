The Three Sages substack is not one of those with 40,000+ subscribers—we’re not the “great” or even the “near-great”—but the 800+ we do have we see as our friends, compatriots, and cherished colleagues.

Who are the Three Sages? Myself, Richard C. Cook, former federal analyst and whistleblower and author of Our Country, Then and Now; Fadi Lama, author of The West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to the Multipolar World, on the ground on the West Asian battlefield, and Dr. Lewis Coleman, medical researcher, author of 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism, and likely candidate someday (or should be) for the Nobel Prize.

We all feel privileged to still be around for the ongoing drama of the “End Times” and especially to share our observations and experiences with all of you.

But it’s time now for a Christmas break. Even if you don’t go to church, remember the time when our lord and savior Jesus Christ entered the world as a helpless baby 2,000 years ago. I view his mother Mary as the paragon of the Eternal Feminine that I also see reflected in the lives of my own beloved wife Karen, my blessed daughters, and all the other women of the world. I see St. Joseph in the strength and wisdom of my own three wonderful sons. All are workers in the vineyard of the Lord.

Meanwhile, I am tending to a case of brochitis that I picked up over a Thanksgiving spent out and about, so am planning to pass the next month or so only writing a presentation on my book. I plan to give this presentation to one of the amazing Western Maryland historical societies in a small town near the Antietam battlefield that still feels like the frontier.

And it’s the frontier where I feel mentally most at home, before America decided, for reasons no one really knows, to defy all indicators of sanity in trying to conquer the world.

So let me just close by saying thanks to all of you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Keep the faith in yourselves, your family, and the Spirit. “And all manner of thing shall be well.”