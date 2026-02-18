MESSAGE from Patrick Lancaster on Canada Separatism
911!! Treason In Canada Or Separatism — HELP ME GET There To Report!!!
Canada may be facing one of the biggest internal crises in its modern history — and I need your help to cover it.
Right now, separatist movements in Alberta are pushing hard for a referendum that could potentially break the country apart. Petitions are being organized to force a vote on independence, and political tensions between Ottawa and western Canada are rising fast.
This is not just politics — this is a real story about people, identity, resources, and the future of a nation.
OR IS IT TREASON??
In January and February 2026, intensified debate over Canadian national unity arose following reports that Alberta separatist activists held meetings with U.S. State Department officials to discuss a potential $500-billion US credit line for an independent Alberta.
British Columbia Premier David Eby labeled these actions as “treason,”arguing that seeking foreign assistance to break up Canada is a betrayal of the country.
As an independent journalist, I cannot sit back and watch something this historic or un historic thing unfold without being there on the ground to show what is really happening — not filtered through mainstream narratives.
I need to travel, interview people directly, and document the truth from all sides — the supporters, the opponents, and everyday Canadians caught in the middle.
As you know, in the past — with your support — I’ve been able to produce some of my most impactful reporting from:
• The Russia–Ukraine war frontline
• Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict zones
• Protests and unrest in Georgia
• Tensions across Europe, the U.S., and beyond
I don’t reach out often — but when I do, it’s because the moment is important.
This time is no different.
Travel, logistics, and production costs for this reporting trip will be high — and like always, I rely on support from viewers and readers like you to make it possible.
I am not asking for a large amount — even $5 helps.
Together, we are a team, and together we can make this happen.

I truly cannot do this work without you.
Please donate what you can — and I will do my part to show the world what is really happening.
Even sharing this email or my reporting is a huge help.
Thank you again for everything you've done to support independent journalism.



Assistance from the US is Treason, eh Eby? Tell us how you feel about Canada shipping 24 Billion dollars it does not have to The Post-Coup, USSD-installed regime (now election-free) in The Ukraine, to keep the slaughter of Ukrainians going. Kill ratio approaches 1:20 in favor of Russia.
Perhaps you and Carney are Putin agents?