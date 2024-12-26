By Lewis Coleman, M.D.

Introduction

This essay presents a fresh hypothesis based on stress theory that explains the pathophysiology of ulcerative colitis (which afflicts the colon), regional enteritis (which afflicts the small intestine), interstitial cystitis (which causes intense urinary bladder pain), and the sensitivity of bowel and kidney function to surgical stress, which manifests as postoperative nausea, vomiting, acute renal failure, and “bowel ileus” that renders patients unable to digest food in the aftermath of surgical stress.

All these conditions are commonplace, and they defy explanation by conventional medical theory. I hypothesize that these maladies are caused by emotional adversity that hyperactivates the mammalian stress mechanism and causes oxygen starvation in bowel, kidney, and bladder tissues.

Stress Theory and Its Promise

Stress theory has always promised to revolutionize medicine by providing simple, safe, comfortable, and inexpensive treatments that are directed at the underlying cause of disease. I hypothesize that these conditions are all caused by emotional adversity which induces excessive sympathetic nervous hyperactivity, causing painful oxygen starvation in afflicted bowel and bladder tissues. Such conditions can be controlled and cured under competent medical supervision by using benign, beneficial, safe, and cheap narcotics combined with administration of carbon dioxide.

Specifically, ulcerative colitis and regional enteritis are painful inflammatory conditions that promote cancer and cause bowel ulcerations and chronic bloody diarrhea. Nowadays they are regarded as the same disease. Surgery is counterproductive, because the disease inexplicably reappears in previously healthy bowel tissues after the afflicted bowel is removed. Inflammatory bowel disease is closely associated with rheumatoid disease, but unlike rheumatoid disease, its afflicted tissues are relatively free of amyloid deposits.

Amyloid is a protein that is a dead giveaway in numerous disease conditions. However, amyloidosis of the bladder is seldom present in interstitial cystitis, which rarely causes visible changes in bladder tissue. The source of the pain is mysterious, and there is no known treatment for the condition.

My Introduction to Stress Theory

My curiosity about these maladies was piqued by coincidence. While I was in medical school, my mother nearly died of “toxic megacolon” that necessitated emergency colon resection and an ileostomy after a long history of ulcerative colitis. My surgical internship group included a female intern who had been the “Littlest Mouseketeer” on the Disney television show. She married one of my friends in the internship group and became a rare lady urologist. She openly regarded medicine as “show business,” proclaimed herself to be an expert in interstitial cystitis, published books on the subject, was interviewed on national television, became embroiled in malpractice lawsuits, and lost her license. This mysterious illness also plagued several of my friends and relatives.

Mysteries of Bowel and Bladder Disease

Orthodox medical theory cannot explain these conditions or why they disproportionately afflict women. No causative viruses or bacteria are involved. Many suspect that they are caused by emotional adversity, but until now there has been no mechanism that explains how emotions affect disease, so that without a testable explanation, the idea has seemed weak. Medical consensus does not categorize these conditions as rheumatoid diseases, although they are often associated with rheumatoid disease which is regarded, however, as secondary. At the same time, the close association of rheumatoid diseases with bowel and bladder disease is consistent with stress theory, which postulates that all forms of disease are caused by the same basic mechanism.

Compared to most other tissues, the bowel and the bladder are intensely innervated. During the late 1700s, Dr. Marie-Francois-Xavier Bichat, who is remembered as the” Father of Histology” (the study of body tissues), was so impressed by the quantity of nervous tissue surrounding the bowel that he speculated that it functions as a “secondary brain.”

During the 1800s Dr. Claude Bernard demonstrated that blood perfusion determines organ function.1 Early in the 20th century Dr. Christian Bohr discovered the hemoglobin-oxygen dissociation curve, which enabled the understanding of the mechanism of oxygen transport and delivery that captures oxygen from the atmosphere and delivers it to cells deep within the body.2

Soon thereafter, Dr. George Washington Crile discovered that morphine supplementation during general anesthesia improves surgical outcome by preventing harmful nervous hyperactivity.3 During the same era a German researcher, J. Tannenbaum, proposed capillary gate theory,4 while Dr. Yandell Henderson discovered that carbon dioxide improves all aspects of oxygen transport and delivery and has powerful therapeutic properties. Finally, the once-famous Dr. Hans Selye5 proposed that a single mechanism explains all forms of disease.5-8 Unfortunately, much of this important knowledge has been hidden for nearly 100 years by a powerful hoax that serves corrupt commercial interests.9,10 God forbid that healing of chronic conditions should ever become the norm rather than mere mitigation of symptoms by expensive and often dangerous drugs. These may be drugs your doctor never even heard of till you saw an ad for them on TV and came running to him for a prescription.

But today, with the help of advancing research technology, researchers in the know can describe the capillary gate mechanism that clarifies the nature of hemodynamic physiology, including cardiac output, blood flow, oxygen delivery, blood pressure, and pulse rate by regulating microvascular flow resistance in accord with autonomic balance (subconscious nervous activity) in capillaries, where surface areas are far greater than the total surface area of larger blood vessels, while pressures and flows are minimal.4,11

Much-Maligned Narcotics and CO2

It’s much-maligned narcotics which used therapeutically and judiciously can prevent harmful sympathetic nervous hyperactivity. This hyperactivity is incredibly dangerous and harmful. It “closes” the capillary gate, increases microvascular flow resistance, elevates blood pressure, reduces tissue perfusion, undermines tissue oxygenation, and invites hypoxic organ damage. On the other hand, parasympathetic nervous activity, known as “rest and digest,” combined with CO2 supplementation in breathing, counteract the harmful sympathetic nervous activity by releasing nitric oxide from capillaries. This opens the capillary gate, reduces microvascular flow resistance, lowers blood pressure, increases cardiac output, and optimizes organ perfusion, oxygenation and organ protection.

CO2 supplementation also releases oxygen from blood into tissues to elevate tissue oxygenation, which further enhances organ protection and function. Furthermore, it counteracts narcotic respiratory depression and accelerates narcotic metabolism and clearance from the body.12 Thus, therapeutic narcotics and CO2, used under medical supervision, especially in surgery, go together like love and marriage to promote tissue perfusion and oxygenation that protects organs.

Next time you have surgery, ask your surgeon and anesthesiologist about it. If enough patients do this, blank stares might gradually be replaced by nods of understanding.

Curing Tissue Hypoxia

Last, but not least, we know that tissue hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation at the cellular level, is extremely painful and that it promotes harmful collagen deposits in tissues. For example, chronic hypoxia induces harmful collagen deposition in heart tissues that causes heart failure.13-15 Myocardial infarction (heart attack) halts oxygen delivery to heart muscle, causing severe hypoxia pain. Strokes, however, are pain-free because brain tissue lacks pain sensors.

During my anesthesiology residency, I was brainwashed to employ mechanical hyperventilation during general anesthesia to “rid the body” of carbon dioxide, which was regarded as “toxic waste, like urine.” However, I suspected from the start that this was nonsense, because I knew that every cell in the body continuously produces carbon dioxide and water as the result of the intracellular “Krebs Cycle” that converts food into adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This serves as a universal source of cellular energy.

Currently, there are a number of maniacs running around trying to make people afraid of carbon dioxide. Of course, if carbon dioxide were toxic, then we would all be dead. If it had narcotic properties, we would all be drunk. So, when critical care clinical research re-discovered the therapeutic safety and benefits of carbon dioxide in the late 1980s, along with availability of capnography (which measures CO2) and pulse oximetry (which measures arterial oxygenation), I learned to supplement general anesthesia with modern synthetic narcotics and CO2 supplementation to improve surgical outcome. Perfectly legal, of course, even though most anesthesiologists routinely kill people through techniques that deplete CO2 from the bodies of surgical victims.

I was gratified to observe that this technique preserved postoperative respiratory drive and minimized postoperative pain, fever, tachycardia, hypertension, and dysrhythmias. My patients emerged from anesthesia promptly and clear-headed and without dementia or delirium. I was surprised to observe that nausea, vomiting, and bowel ileus were minimal with this technique, because the prevailing consensus held that narcotics cause nausea and vomiting. I soon realized that the real problem was uncontrolled surgical stimulation which caused the nausea, vomiting, and bowel ileus by inhibiting bowel perfusion and oxygenation during surgery. My suspicions have been confirmed by current literature.12,16-28 I thought I had discovered something significant, but I didn’t realize until years later that I had merely re-invented the wheel. The principle of “pre-emptive analgesia” using narcotics had been understood since the earliest days of modern anesthesia.3,9,29

A Case Study

My previously published paper called, “The Mammalian Stress Mechanism Explains Covid, Long Covid and Sudden Death” was inspired by the experience of a patient named Susan D, a 76 year-old lady in excellent health who collapsed after her fifth COVID jab and was subsequently discovered to have suffered an unexplained decrease in her blood hemoglobin level to 6.1 (normal is 12-15).30 Susan had a long history of significant emotional adversity and had suffered severe interstitial cystitis pain for most of her adult life. She had consulted several doctors and undergone various treatments, all to no avail.

By this time, I had published my book that described the mammalian stress mechanism,31 so that her story inspired me to hypothesize that her emotional angst activated sympathetic nervous system hyperactivity which caused hypoxic pain in her urinary bladder by selectively activating the capillary gate mechanism in her bladder tissues. Based on this hypothesis, I suggested that she breathe small amounts of carbon dioxide mixed with room air whenever she perceived a fresh onslaught of bladder pain. I explained how she could obtain a small tank of carbon dioxide and fit it to a flow meter and an oxygen mask. She soon discovered that it promptly relieved the bladder pain. Furthermore, by consistently treating herself with CO2, she reduced the frequency and severity of the pain attacks. Meanwhile, a writer friend adopted the same methodology with similar positive results.

Please don’t be too shocked, by the way. FDA has approved CO2 for medical use, though few physicians are aware of this.

Of course, one sparrow does not make a spring, and these two reports of treatment success are not necessarily convincing. However, they are consistent with known science, and I believe that the technique should be tested in more patients. The implications extend beyond merely relieving bladder pain. It may be that breathing small amounts of carbon dioxide could relieve the attacks of abdominal pain suffered by victims of ulcerative colitis and regional ileitis, and perhaps other forms of unexplained pain. It might even prevent the inflammatory bowel damage caused by these horrible illnesses, and perhaps even cure them.

Conclusion

There may indeed be a new category of diseases caused exclusively by harmful sympathetic nervous hyperactivity induced by emotion in the absence of other stressors. Perhaps the most dramatic example of this phenomenon is “sudden death syndrome,” where people are literally frightened to death in the presence of terrifying circumstances. An example is the studies of Kario et. al. who documented the results of the horrific 1995 Hanshin-Awaji earthquake in Kobe, Japan, where the incidence of sudden death in the absence of injury was directly related to distance from the earthquake epicenter. The Kario study also documented elevations of von Willebrand Factor, blood coagulability, and other blood abnormalities in earthquake survivors.32-39

Here are a couple of my favorite quotations from German physician Rudolf Virchow (1821-1902):

Medicine is a social science, and politics is nothing else but medicine on a large scale. Medicine, as a social science, as the science of human beings, has the obligation to point out problems and to attempt their theoretical solution: the politician, the practical anthropologist, must find the means for their actual solution. The physicians are the natural attorneys of the poor, and social problems fall to a large extent within their jurisdiction.

And:

Medical education does not exist to provide students with a way of making a living, but to ensure the health of the community.

Thousands of patients needlessly suffer and die from the ravages of bowel disease. It is time for medicine to emerge from the “Dark Ages.” We sneer at past practitioners who employed bloodletting and leeches and smeared feces in wounds, even as we embrace ignorant habits like mechanical hyperventilation that is inherently dangerous and confers no benefits. We also illogically treat cancer with toxic chemicals, radiation, and mutilating surgery that are known causes of cancer.

For too long medicine has functioned as “voodoo” based on experiment embellished by cowardly consensus that mocks science and enables corrupt corporations to manipulate medicine into a deceitful racket. Our patients deserve better.

Now, for the first time in medical history, the discovery of the mammalian stress mechanism provides a theory that enables physicians to direct their treatments at the actual cause of disease, as opposed to guessing based on fickle symptoms. This paves the path for genuine reform and revolution and should be embraced with excitement and even celebration, for it promises the prospect of freedom from the eternal curse of disease and premature death.

I am also including in my recommendations treatment of the millions of people who have been injured, many severely, though many already killed, by the COVID “jab.”

It is time for the stress mechanism to be independently tested to enable its confirmation and refine its treatments. Instead, it is being shunned and ignored by corrupt medical publications. Politics is the underlying cause of this problem, and only politics can fix it. Must its blessings await the arrival of our great-great grandchildren? Why not us? Why not now??

Dr. Lewis S. Coleman is Chair of the Science and Education Board of the American Institute of Stress. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist who completed his BS degree in biology at the Ohio State University, obtained his MD degree from New York Medical College, and completed his surgical internship and anesthesiology residency at UCLA, followed by 40 years in private practice. Coleman’s basic sciences instruction at NYMC miraculously coincided with the two-year sojourn of Dr. Johannes Rhodin, who was retained by the school to reform its curriculum. Dr. Rhodin was a famous researcher and expert on the stress theory of Dr. Hans Selye. His lectures devastated the dogma of classical physiology and convinced Coleman that stress theory represented the future of medicine. Many years later, these lectures enabled Coleman to identify Selye’s long-sought Mammalian Stress Mechanism. This promises to revolutionize medicine and provide a new era of health, longevity, and freedom from the eternal scourge of disease and premature death. Coleman sets forth his ideas in his important new book, 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism.

Dr. Coleman is a principal with the Three Sages Substack. This article was edited for publication by Richard C. Cook, author of Our Country, Then and Now.