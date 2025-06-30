Richard C. Cook comments: Last weekend my wife Karen and I were able to attend an east coast Native American Pow-Wow in Parsons, West Virginia, and are looking forward to going again next year. It was a tremendous joy for me to spend time with my Native American relations at this great celebration of indigenous life, culture, and spirituality. It’s also a clean, wholesome, family event that honors men, women, and children together in a spiritual community that goes back into the mists of time. The government once tried to outlaw Pow-Wows but no more. One of the best things about the Parsons Pow-Wow was hearing native stories from a real traditional story-teller, Ragghi Rain.
We are hoping to attend the next big event coming up in our area July 19-20 in Howard County, MD. One of the great things about a Pow-wow is the inter-tribal dances where everyone in the audience is invited to take part. The dances build on a simple two-step that can be as basic or complex as you want to make it. You can go to Pow-Wows. com to find activities in your area. Everyone is invited to take part.
Yes Pow Wows are great fun and no politics allowed.