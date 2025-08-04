Mark Wauck is the finest commentator on US foreign policy writing today, IMHO, as well as the hardest-working. I encourage readers of Three Sages to subscribe to Mark’s substack, Meaning in History. See especially his commentary from earlier today entitled, We Were Never Promised A Rose Garden, But ...

Mark and I are well-aligned in our overall perspective. What I call the “Anglo-American-Zionist Empire” he calls the “Anglo-Zionists,” while he also confirms that what he calls the “Jewish-Nationalists”; i.e., what I see as a subset of the “Neocons/Straussians”; control US foreign policy.

Mark covers many other topics as well, including what we both see as US President Donald Trump’s subservience to very dark forces. Additionally, Mark has a strong spiritual sense as a touchstone for his perspectives, which I also try to adhere to.

In the above-referenced article, Mark comments on the conflict in Ukraine by writing, “Meanwhile, the Russia advance is picking up its pace by the day. The Anglo-Zionists are calling for desperate measures—World War III?” He then writes of plans by the UK “to involve NATO allies in launching a mass raid on [Russia’s] ‘shadow fleet’” in order to instigate a major escalation.

But what is most interesting is the concluding sentence of Mark’s article: “Something like the Samson Option.”

What Mark seems to be doing here is to link the UK’s attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine to the level of World War III with the well-known Israeli strategy to implement as a last resort a nuclear holocaust against the entire world even as it carries out its own suicide in the process.

The UK certainly knows that if it pushes Russia too far, its own grotesquely-conflicted civilization will be destroyed, along with Russia and probably the US and many other nations. But that’s OK. A return to the Stone Age—if humanity survives—will be better than a world where Russia as a nation lives as a respected equal.

So this leads one to wonder if the forces behind Israel’s Samson Option and the identical path evidently being pursued by the UK are one and the same—i.e., the “Jewish Nationalists” that now seem to be in control of the whole shebang. And we can ask the same of Trump. Is he too now pursuing the US version of the Samson Option with the same forces pulling his strings?

Let me also refer to my just published article A Short Discourse on the “End of the World.” The Role of the Aristocratic Monetary Elite and Their Choice of Global Genocide as The Solution. A Real Solution Based on the Principles of Monetary Reform.

In that article I concluded that the aristocratic monetary elite had decided upon the COVID “vax” and other pandemic-related measures to massively reduce the world’s human population. But maybe, in the face of the also massively-growing opposition to such shenanigans, the elite have given up on that course of action. There are many indications that they too are under the power of the “Jewish Nationalists.” So maybe they too are throwing their weight behind the Samson Option.

One thing is for sure: once the Samson Option is implemented, by possibly the entire Empire, not just Israel, there will indeed be far fewer people alive on planet earth.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is a member of the League of St. Jude.

