Richard C. Cook comments: There are plenty of people who have written off the US as a lost cause, a hopeless mess, a “failed state.” I have been tempted to do that myself. But perhaps there is still hope. Three of the commentators who cause me to think this way are fellow-ex-federal government veterans like Mark Wauck, who writes the Meaning in History blog, and two others he quotes at length in today’s rendition: Col. Douglas MacGregor and ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson. I have recommended before that readers of Three Sages also subscribe to Mark’s offerings, and I’ll do so again. Here he explains the ludicrous attempt of the Trump Administration to trick Vladimir Putin into giving up in the US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. So where is the “hope” in that? Well, it can only be that we still have people who can see what is wrong as a possible prelude to our eventually discerning what is right. What is the alternative? You tell me.

Mark Wauck: "The Art of No Deal"