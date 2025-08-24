Hebrews 12:5-7, 11-13
Brothers and sisters,
You have forgotten the exhortation addressed to you as children:
"My son, do not disdain the discipline of the Lord
or lose heart when reproved by him;
for whom the Lord loves, he disciplines;
he scourges every son he acknowledges."
Endure your trials as "discipline";
God treats you as sons.
For what "son" is there whom his father does not discipline?
At the time,
all discipline seems a cause not for joy but for pain,
yet later it brings the peaceful fruit of righteousness
to those who are trained by it.
So strengthen your drooping hands and your weak knees.
Make straight paths for your feet,
that what is lame may not be disjointed but healed.
Hebrews 12 has been my devotion guide this past week!
"How long, O Lord? How much longer will this tiring race of life last? Yet we are working toward a goal. With every struggle and hardship that we face, we are one step closer to the finish line~Heaven. Jesus will sustain us in our race."
Hymn~Draw Us To Thee, v.4
Draw us to thee
that also we
thy heav'nly bliss inherit
and ever dwell
where sin and hell
no more can vex our spirit.