aDoozy
Hebrews 12 has been my devotion guide this past week!

"How long, O Lord? How much longer will this tiring race of life last? Yet we are working toward a goal. With every struggle and hardship that we face, we are one step closer to the finish line~Heaven. Jesus will sustain us in our race."

Hymn~Draw Us To Thee, v.4

Draw us to thee

that also we

thy heav'nly bliss inherit

and ever dwell

where sin and hell

no more can vex our spirit.

