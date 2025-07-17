Richard C. Cook comments: Alexander Dugin (b. 1962) is a Russian political philosopher who has become known worldwide for his firm adherence to traditional Russian values and interests especially during the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Author of numerous books and holder of a PhD in political philosophy, Dugin is presently director of the Ivan Ilyin Higher School of Politics at the Russian State University of the Humanities. He is a leader of the International Eurasian Movement, while his wife Natalia Melentyeva is a lecturer in philosophy at Moscow State University. In August 2022, their daughter Darya Dugina, a journalist, was assassinated by Ukrainian terrorists.

With the election of Donald Trump as US president, Alexander Dugin welcomed Trump and his MAGA movement as a return to a United States more concerned with rebuilding American national consciousness than continuing its obsession with world dominance.On March 10-11, 2025, Three Sages carried Dugin’s two-part interview on these themes with Judge Andrew Napolitano in Moscow. See HERE and HERE. More recently, on June 28, we cross-posted an article by Dugin on the heels of Trump’s attack on Iran which Dugin characterized as “nuclear terrorism.” See HERE.

So has Dugin given up on the US now that we are seeing Trump unleashed? Not quite. In the following article Dugin holds out hope that if the US can return to its own traditional values there may yet be hope.

Note: We don’t have to agree with every word to appreciate Dugin’s perspective. But we can also ask ourselves whether a nation as degraded as the US has become still is capable of becoming a “civilization state.”

Make America a Civilization State—Before It’s Too Late

America must rise as a sovereign, value-based Civilization State.

by Alexander Dugin

Hamas was created by Mossad. They served to occupy and destroy Gaza. The bad guys deserve being killed. Jolani was created by Mossad. This bad guy deserves being killed. And Damascus occupied and destroyed. What a devilish way of thinking and acting.

Trump is acting as if he is an object not a subject.

I really suffer the current events in US because I feel deep solidarity with MAGA. Totally disinterested. The American people started to prove that it is alive, with a dignity, intelligent and sane, in spite of the totally corrupted globalist elite. He is brutally betrayed.

I would be really happy if the US were become a Civilization State based on the (American) traditional values separately from the decadent postmodern liberal West. I believed in MAGA as a power capable to change the direction of the history from the decadence to the revival.

So I am disappointed and sad about Trump. Maybe he’ll still recover. By now he goes deeper and deeper into the Swamp. Abandoning his base, losing any credibility. Politics is about an ideology, a history, about the ideas. It is not business as usual.

The politics is a kind of theology. You can regard the politics as the art of deal when you are far from the world history, on its margins. When you decide for humanity you have no right to be a trader. You have to be the thinker, the hero, the savior, the King.

Trump’s Power cannot be Trump’s Weakness. The fear, the lie, the dependence on the secret services of the foreign country are incompatible with the real Power. Make Trump great again! Publish the Epstein files, kill the Deep State, put Israel in its due place, stop aid to Kiev. As promised.

Full substack post here. Fair Use claimed.

