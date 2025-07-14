Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude, Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “A teacher came up and asked Jesus, ‘What must I do to receive eternal life?’” We wonder about a question Jesus makes so clear. The message of the Gospels is love—both of God and of others. It’s simple to say, but so complex to put into practice.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me as I try to follow Jesus’ example in my life. Remind me of His message of love and hope each day. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province