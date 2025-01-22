This November 17, 2020, article by famed researcher Matthew Ehret, founder of the Canadian Patriot Review, exemplifies a theme we are beginning to highlight on the Three Sages Substack which is the pervasive influence of Great Britain in the vast conspiracy to take over the world on behalf of international finance and the globalist elite. From one point of view, the last remnant of the British Empire, this conspiracy finds its headquarters in the City of London. Part and parcel is the World Economic Forum which can be traced to the centuries-old influence of the Black Nobility in its control of Europe, with the exception today of Russia and, increasingly, Hungary and Slovakia.

We’ll let Matthew speak for himself:

Lord Malloch Brown Revealed: The British Hand Behind the Coup Shows Its Scales Again