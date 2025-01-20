Almost 2,000 years ago, St. Paul wrote a letter to his fellow Hebrews that is an important part of the Christian Bible. In this letter he explained the significance of the mission of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who from one point of view was the Hebrews’ greatest product.

On this important day in history, where America seeks to turn a new page, it is crucial for humanity that peace come to the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

Accordingly, it seems appropriate to repeat St. Paul’s message here.

St. Paul’s Letter to the Hebrews 5:1-10

Brothers and sisters:

Every high priest is taken from among men

and made their representative before God,

to offer gifts and sacrifices for sins.

He is able to deal patiently with the ignorant and erring,

for he himself is beset by weakness

and so, for this reason, must make sin offerings for himself

as well as for the people.

No one takes this honor upon himself

but only when called by God,

just as Aaron was.

In the same way,

it was not Christ who glorified himself in becoming high priest,

but rather the one who said to him:

You are my Son:

this day I have begotten you;

just as he says in another place,

You are a priest forever

according to the order of Melchizedek.

In the days when he was in the flesh,

he offered prayers and supplications with loud cries and tears

to the one who was able to save him from death,

and he was heard because of his reverence.

Son though he was, he learned obedience from what he suffered;

and when he was made perfect,

he became the source of eternal salvation for all who obey him.