Three Sages

Three Sages

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LoveIsCourage's avatar
LoveIsCourage
6h

“And look, he is speaking openly and they say nothing to him.”

And in the current day minions of the Lying-Accuser bear down with censorship and intimidating insistence on disavowals against those who are asking questions of their would be cloaked, invidious powers.

But people are NOTICING and shrieks of “antisemitic!” fall flat as when “racist! Transphobe! Islamophobe!” failed to cancel cultured hearts aligned with Truth and speaking for freedom, justice, morality and the children

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Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
4h

The Jewish priestcraft didn't like the message which Emmanuel, (aka Jesus Christ) the Great Jewish Avatar for the Western World, preached to the common Jewish people, and told Pontius Pilate to get rid of him or they would go to Rome and have him relieved of his position. So, learning of the plot after Josephus untied him from the cross, nursing the Christ, he helped smuggle the "denied Messiah" out of the so-called Holy Lands, making his way back to a lamasery, in the Himalayas from whence he was in some of those "lost" 17 years, and stayed there as a Teacher of Universal Law and the Greater and Lesser Mysteries taught to highly developed (spiritual) students, and lived to a ripe old age, contrary to Catholic and Protestant doctrine.

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