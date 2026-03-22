Richard C. Cook comments: One of the better-known “miracles” performed by Jesus is that of raising Lazarus from the dead. Many explanations for this have been given. In our day, we have become familiar with people who have been clinically dead, or in a coma, returning to life with or without experiences of altered states of consciousness being reported. It seems perfectly acceptable to attribute Jesus’s raising of Lazarus to such an occurrence, with Jesus playing the role of a medical professional able to assist a patient in such a recovery. But the story of Lazarus is also often viewed as a kind of “resurrection” that foreshadows Jesus’s own rising from the dead after his crucifixion or the experience we all may experience after our own physical death when we transition to the afterlife. The season of Lent that ends with Jesus’s resurrection on Easter morning can help us call to mind our own experiences as we pass through this life with the hopes that death leads not to annihilation but to something much better in eternity. Here on Three Sages, we’ll have more to say about these matters as we move toward the Easter celebration the first week of April 2026.

John 11:3-7, 17, 20-27, 33b-45

The sisters of Lazarus sent word to Jesus, saying,

“Master, the one you love is ill.”

When Jesus heard this he said,

“This illness is not to end in death,

but is for the glory of God,

that the Son of God may be glorified through it.”

Now Jesus loved Martha and her sister and Lazarus.

So when he heard that he was ill,

he remained for two days in the place where he was.

Then after this he said to his disciples,

“Let us go back to Judea.”

When Jesus arrived, he found that Lazarus

had already been in the tomb for four days.

When Martha heard that Jesus was coming,

she went to meet him;

but Mary sat at home.

Martha said to Jesus,

“Lord, if you had been here,

my brother would not have died.

But even now I know that whatever you ask of God,

God will give you.”

Jesus said to her,

“Your brother will rise.”

Martha said,

“I know he will rise,

in the resurrection on the last day.”

Jesus told her,

“I am the resurrection and the life;

whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live,

and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.

Do you believe this?”

She said to him, “Yes, Lord.

I have come to believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God,

the one who is coming into the world.”

He became perturbed and deeply troubled, and said,

“Where have you laid him?”

They said to him, “Sir, come and see.”

And Jesus wept.

So the Jews said, “See how he loved him.”

But some of them said,

“Could not the one who opened the eyes of the blind man

have done something so that this man would not have died?”

So Jesus, perturbed again, came to the tomb.

It was a cave, and a stone lay across it.

Jesus said, “Take away the stone.”

Martha, the dead man’s sister, said to him,

“Lord, by now there will be a stench;

he has been dead for four days.”

Jesus said to her,

“Did I not tell you that if you believe

you will see the glory of God?”

So they took away the stone.

And Jesus raised his eyes and said,

“Father, I thank you for hearing me.

I know that you always hear me;

but because of the crowd here I have said this,

that they may believe that you sent me.”

And when he had said this,

He cried out in a loud voice,

“Lazarus, come out!”

The dead man came out,

tied hand and foot with burial bands,

and his face was wrapped in a cloth.

So Jesus said to them,

“Untie him and let him go.”

Now many of the Jews who had come to Mary

and seen what he had done began to believe in him.