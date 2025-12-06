Richard C. Cook comments: Larry Johnson is another commentator who is recognizing the importance and gravity of Trump’s new National Security Strategy 2025. Here is his assessment that went out last night:

The Trump Administration’s New US National Security Strategy Signals a Divorce from NATO Over Ukraine

At the same time, we at Three Sages believe that the world is failing to recognize what a huge departure Trump’s statement is from the failed policies of the past.

Ever since the late 1800s, the US has been the victim of a plot emanating from the European globalist financiers to recapture America for the British Empire and to use our population and resources for their nefarious schemes at world conquest. We have written about this at length in previous Three Sages articles.

The U.S. was suckered into joining the attack on Germany in World Wars I and II for the furtherance of these schemes. Trump is saying “no more.”

Let’s just hope it works and that the globalists don’t turn the tables again in 2028 as they obviously will be trying to do. The attack will be coming not only from Europe in the globalists’ insane war against Russia via the crooks who run Ukraine but from the south in the direction of Latin America.

Yes, the U.S. has treated Latin America badly, in part via the Rockefellers’ century-long campaign to elevate CIA fascism over the aspirations of the Latin American peoples, and we are now paying the price. What we must do now is return to the policies of JFK’s Alliance for Progress in recognizing Latin America as co-equal partners in the peace and property of the Western Hemisphere.

The same goes for Canada, which has become a globalist battering ram against us through their full-throated promotion of the “COVID” and “climate change” depopulation hoaxes.

It took a long time for the globalists to bring the U.S. to its knees, and the CIA is still hard at work to prevent real change from ever happening. But maybe National Security Strategy 2025 is a start.

Next stop for Trump? How about abolishing the Federal Reserve, which was the prime instrument for the globalist takeover of our country over a century ago?

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.

Richard also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service. He and his wife Karen reside in Washington County, Maryland, near South Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, where they attend St. James Catholic Church and tend their organic vegetable and pollinator gardens. See Richard’s acclaimed new book, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023).