RCC: After the 9/11 false-flag carried out by the US government with the collaboration of Israel and Saudi Arabia, the US military named seven nations in the Middle East to be subjected to what we now call “regime change.” As revealed by retired U.S. four-star general Wesley Clark, the U.S. planned to take out seven countries in five years, "starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran." These were in addition, of course, to Afghanistan, which was attacked immediately after the 9/11 destruction, with the U.S. blaming Osama bin Laden who was supposedly hiding out in that faraway land.
While it has taken more than five years, the Pentagon’s plan is still ongoing. The backdrop today is no longe 9/11, but rather Israel’s U.S.-enabled genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The horrors of Israel’s assaults have largely obscured the violence in Syria before and after the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.
The nation of Syria is being utterly destroyed as a result of U.S. policies over the last quarter-century, with the latest phase being the massacre of thousands of Christian and Alawite Muslim Syrian citizens by terrorists armed and abetted not only by the U.S. and Israel but also with Turkey joining in overtly and Britain from behind the scenes.
Former congressman Dennis Kucinich has been the most consistent and insistent voice for peace within and now outside the U.S. government during the whole history of the historic travesty carried out under the patently false and self-serving name of the “War on Terror.” History will record the shame by which the U.S. has pursued the horrible pathways of murder and destruction during what could and should be the last days of what I have called the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. One also must wonder where have Pope Francis and other Christian leaders been hiding while so many followers of Christianity and other faiths have been wantonly massacred by the terrorists the Western powers have armed.
Here is Dennis Kucinich’s recent indictment of the foul actions being perperated by U.S. proxies in the unfortunate country of Syria:
The Genesis of Sectarian Death Squads in Syria
Excellent accurate article by Mr. Kucinich
Video of the planes going into the Twin Towers features one 'plane' with a wing that briefly totally vanishes before hitting one of the towers, another video shows a plane fusellage going right into one of the towers and then very impossibly coming out totally intact from the other side of the tower.
These were very obviously just projected images of jet planes, very obviously projected from somewhere, likely from space-based platforms around the Earth.
Several of the jet planes alleged to have taken part in the attacks and several of their pilots were later found to be still in service.
Videos and photos on the Jeff Rense site show several vast unofficially declared space stations very clearly ringing the Earth, and these platforms very likely incorporate technology that was used to project the planes on 9/11 but are also intended to be used for the Operation Bluebeam psyop, being able to project seemingly real solid-looking 3D objects in the air even in broad daylight anywhere in the world, and these are likely used to target individuals anywhere on the surface of the Earth too also. A few anomalies on the Moon too in these most interesting shots that are obvious flying saucer craft and space bases on the Moon:
https://rense.com/general96/spacevehiclesWalson.html
https://rense.com/general96/spacevehic2.html
https://rense.com/general96/spacevehic3.html