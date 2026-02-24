Jimmy Dore: Huckabee CAN’T EXPLAIN Jews’ Right To Israel Land!
Richard C. Cook comments: Here in America we are very lucky that we have comedians like Jimmy Dore to speak the truth!
We should acknowledge that Israel has constructed a PR machine unmatched in history. IMO, this is the initial salvo in a PR campaign to normalize "Greater Israel," so that, when bombs fly and land in Egypt, Jordan, Syria, etc. is annexed by Greater Israel, we will not blink an eye (just like most of the world tolerates the genocide in Gaza).
Man, I’m going to need a long road trip to watch Tucker’s 2 1/2 hours w/ Huckabee!