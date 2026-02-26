Richard C. Cook comments: Have you been following the citizens’ investigation of the Charlie Kirk assassination that the government and legacy media are totally ignoring in their rush to convict a patsy named Tyler Robinson? This investigation is being carried out by a group of intrepid young podcasters named Candace Owens, Baron Coleman, Coach Colin, Zach Costello, Trigger Smart, and others.

It would take a long article to describe what these brave souls are piecing together, but for now I’ll leave it to comedian Jimmy Dore to bring you up-to-date.

Evidence Says FBI PLANTED The Gun That Killed Charlie Kirk!

