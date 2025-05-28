Richard C. Cook comments: For the most part, we have been posting these Biblical passages without comment. But with this one, we would simply like to suggest that what Jesus seems to be saying is that we should not consider his teaching a “one and done” from 2,000 years ago. In this passage, he promises that after he is gone, the Spirit of Truth will appear to continue to provide guidance for the rest of history. That Spirit is available to us today if we are able to enter within our own selves and listen. We can also be guided to that state by others who are able to convey the authentic teachings, which is why we are now publishing material from the books of Bô Yin Râ. Like Jesus, Bô Yin Râ was also “a priest of the Order of Melchizedek.”

John 16:12-15

Jesus said to his disciples:

"I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now.

But when he comes, the Spirit of Truth,

he will guide you to all truth.

He will not speak on his own,

but he will speak what he hears,

and will declare to you the things that are coming.

He will glorify me,

because he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.

Everything that the Father has is mine;

for this reason I told you that he will take from what is mine

and declare it to you."