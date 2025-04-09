RCC: Jesus was a living person who was born and grew up in the Herodian Kingdom of Judea, part of the Roman Empire, and who taught a new form of spirituality 2,000 years ago. He was Jewish, but his teachings went far beyond the rules and traditions of the Jewish tribal religion that came down from Moses. At the same time, he hearkens back to spiritual truths from the much earlier days of the founder Abraham and beyond. As Jesus’s death and resurrection approach, he is now teaching in the Temple at Jerusalem, where he is being closely watched by the Jewish establishment: the priests, scribes, and Pharisees. Nevertheless, his following among both the common people and the elite has been growing. Here he is speaking to “those Jews who believed in him…” While he spends his days teaching in Jerusalem, he leaves the city at night to stay with his followers. In a few days it will be Palm Sunday, when Jesus will make his final entrance into the city. Here at Three Sages, we’ll continue to follow Jesus’s journey through Easter and beyond.

Jesus said to those Jews who believed in him,

"If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples,

and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."

They answered him, "We are descendants of Abraham

and have never been enslaved to anyone.

How can you say, 'You will become free'?"

Jesus answered them, "Amen, amen, I say to you,

everyone who commits sin is a slave of sin.

A slave does not remain in a household forever,

but a son always remains.

So if the Son frees you, then you will truly be free.

I know that you are descendants of Abraham.

But you are trying to kill me,

because my word has no room among you.

I tell you what I have seen in the Father's presence;

then do what you have heard from the Father."



They answered and said to him, "Our father is Abraham."

Jesus said to them, "If you were Abraham's children,

you would be doing the works of Abraham.

But now you are trying to kill me,

a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God;

Abraham did not do this.

You are doing the works of your father!"

So they said to him, "We were not born of fornication.

We have one Father, God."

Jesus said to them, "If God were your Father, you would love me,

for I came from God and am here;

I did not come on my own, but he sent me."