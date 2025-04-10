RCC: This passage from the Gospel of John contains one of Jesus’s most mysterious statements: “Amen, amen, I say to you, before Abraham came to be, I AM.” What could he have meant by that? I can only venture a guess based on my readings of the Hortus Conclusus of Bô Yin Râ. This would be the idea that Jesus, as a Luminary, had been preparing in the spiritual world for his mission to earth for many thousands of years prior to his birth in a human body. If anyone has other ideas, let us know.

Jesus said to the Jews:

"Amen, amen, I say to you,

whoever keeps my word will never see death."

So the Jews said to him,

"Now we are sure that you are possessed.

Abraham died, as did the prophets, yet you say,

'Whoever keeps my word will never taste death.'

Are you greater than our father Abraham, who died?

Or the prophets, who died?

Who do you make yourself out to be?"

Jesus answered, "If I glorify myself, my glory is worth nothing;

but it is my Father who glorifies me,

of whom you say, 'He is our God.'

You do not know him, but I know him.

And if I should say that I do not know him,

I would be like you a liar.

But I do know him and I keep his word.

Abraham your father rejoiced to see my day;

he saw it and was glad."

So the Jews said to him,

"You are not yet fifty years old and you have seen Abraham?"

Jesus said to them, "Amen, amen, I say to you,

before Abraham came to be, I AM."

So they picked up stones to throw at him;

but Jesus hid and went out of the temple area.