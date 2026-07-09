Jesus said to his Apostles...
Gospel of Matthew 10:7-15
Jesus said to his Apostles:
“As you go, make this proclamation:
‘The Kingdom of heaven is at hand.’
Cure the sick, raise the dead,
cleanse the lepers, drive out demons.
Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.
Do not take gold or silver or copper for your belts;
no sack for the journey, or a second tunic,
or sandals, or walking stick.
The laborer deserves his keep.
Whatever town or village you enter, look for a worthy person in it,
and stay there until you leave.
As you enter a house, wish it peace.
If the house is worthy,
let your peace come upon it;
if not, let your peace return to you.
Whoever will not receive you or listen to your words--
go outside that house or town and shake the dust from your feet.
Amen, I say to you, it will be more tolerable
for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment
than for that town.”
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
What does 'shake the dust from your feet' mean?
Spiritual
“The kingdom of God is within you.” ~ Jesus Christ
“Be not overcome of evil,
but overcome evil with good.”
Romans 12:21
All of our goals are intrinsically achievable;
we solely must act in accordance with our God-given moral values.
Each of us must fully understand that this issue is likely the most important we will ever face. We are in the fiercest spiritual battle to control the heart and soul of our once great country, as well as our beautiful planet. Our momentous path back to righteousness will only come to pass when we thoroughly recognize the ominous predicament we now collectively face. When this occurs, we will then understand that everything possible must be done to depose the enemy of humanity. This dire realization will cause an instinctive spiritual awakening, a Christ consciousness, in those with eyes to see and ears to hear, and resolutely unite us together as one. Only then will we be able to finally take back our country and expectantly inspire people throughout the world to do the same.
https://MoralParty.com/Spiritual
Mark R. Elsis