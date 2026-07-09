Three Sages

Three Sages

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Davina Daly's avatar
Davina Daly
3d

What does 'shake the dust from your feet' mean?

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1 reply by Richard C. Cook
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
2d

Spiritual

“The kingdom of God is within you.” ~ Jesus Christ

“Be not overcome of evil,

but overcome evil with good.”

Romans 12:21

All of our goals are intrinsically achievable;

we solely must act in accordance with our God-given moral values.

Each of us must fully understand that this issue is likely the most important we will ever face. We are in the fiercest spiritual battle to control the heart and soul of our once great country, as well as our beautiful planet. Our momentous path back to righteousness will only come to pass when we thoroughly recognize the ominous predicament we now collectively face. When this occurs, we will then understand that everything possible must be done to depose the enemy of humanity. This dire realization will cause an instinctive spiritual awakening, a Christ consciousness, in those with eyes to see and ears to hear, and resolutely unite us together as one. Only then will we be able to finally take back our country and expectantly inspire people throughout the world to do the same.

https://MoralParty.com/Spiritual

Mark R. Elsis

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