The Gospel of Luke (3:23) states that Jesus was "about 30 years of age" at the start of his ministry. His public teaching, ending with his death and resurrection, is believed to have lasted about three years.

According to the scriptures, his first appearance as a specially-inspired figure was at the Jordan River, where he was baptized in those sacred waters by John the Baptist, believed to be Jesus’s cousin. Immediately afterwards, the heavens opened, and the Spirit of God descended upon Jesus like a dove. A voice was heard saying, "This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased."

But Jesus’s preparation for his mission had not yet been completed. In a nearby cave he secluded himself and fasted for 40 days. He then ascended a neighboring mountain, where he was subjected to a series of temptations by the devil. Overcoming these temptations, he was then able to work among the people, starting with his returning north to his home territory of Galilee. It was here that Jesus was also able to start collecting his disciples.

The account of Jesus’s temptations in the wilderness is read on the first Sunday of Lent to inspire, encourage, and prepare the faithful for their own practice of repentance and reunciation during this time.

Following is the account of Jesus’s temptations from the Gospel of Luke. Afterwards, the devil “departed from him for a time.” This is to show us that overcoming temptation is not a “one and done” proposition but must be renewed as often as necessary.

Filled with the Holy Spirit, Jesus returned from the Jordan

and was led by the Spirit into the desert for forty days,

to be tempted by the devil.

He ate nothing during those days,

and when they were over he was hungry.

The devil said to him,

“If you are the Son of God,

command this stone to become bread.”

Jesus answered him,

“It is written, One does not live on bread alone.”

Then he took him up and showed him

all the kingdoms of the world in a single instant.

The devil said to him,

“I shall give to you all this power and glory;

for it has been handed over to me,

and I may give it to whomever I wish.

All this will be yours, if you worship me.”

Jesus said to him in reply,

“It is written

You shall worship the Lord, your God,

and him alone shall you serve.”

Then he led him to Jerusalem,

made him stand on the parapet of the temple, and said to him,

“If you are the Son of God,

throw yourself down from here, for it is written:

He will command his angels concerning you, to guard you,

and:

With their hands they will support you,

lest you dash your foot against a stone.”

Jesus said to him in reply,

“It also says,

You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.”

When the devil had finished every temptation,

he departed from him for a time.