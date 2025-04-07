Jesus spoke to them, saying, "I am the light of the world.

Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have

the light of life." So the Pharisees said to him, "You testify

on your own behalf, so your testimony cannot be verified."

Jesus answered and said to them, "Even if I do testify

on my own behalf, my testimony can be verified,

because I know where I came from and where I am going.

But you do not know where I come from or where I am going.

You judge by appearances, but I do not judge anyone.

And even if I should judge, my judgement is valid,

because I am not alone, but it is I and the Father

who sent me. Even in your law it is written

that the testimony of two men can be verified.

I testify on my behalf and so does the Father who sent me."

So they said to him, "Where is your father?" Jesus answered,

"You know neither me nor my Father. If you knew me,

you would know my Father also." He spoke these words

while teaching in the treasury in the temple area.

But no one arrested him, because his hour had not yet come.

Message from The National Shrine of St. Jude

Dear Friend of St. Jude, During Lent, we pay special attention to our body and how it can help us grow in holiness. By fasting or choosing to abstain from certain comforts, we focus ourselves to reflect on our relationship with God. Pay attention to the gift of your body this week. Treat it with reverence and care, knowing that one day God will raise it to new life in Him, just as Jesus did with Lazarus.

We pray together: St. Jude, the Lord opens the way to eternal life. May my sharing in this gift increase my love and strengthen my faith. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province