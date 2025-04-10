A compilation by Dr. Taco van der Plaats from various books of the “Hortus Conclusus” (“The Enclosed Garden”) encompassing the compete spiritual teachings of Bô Yin Râ.

From the website:



Millions find it hard still to believe in Jesus Christ. They struggle with the miracles and unnatural things which surround him and fill his life according to the gospels and the traditions. In fact therefore many deny his very existence, his significance, and, overwhelmed by the explanation of his last deed, refuse him more than merely having suffered like so many others on earth.

To those people struggling with Jesus Christ in the Christian tradition, Bô Yin Râ addresses himself. He unravels the tales and stories around Jesus Christ, giving testimony of his earthly daily life without miracles and wonders on the one hand and the recording of things spiritual in the way and words and images of two thousand years ago on the other hand.

The result is a highly readable and open account of the occurrences in the life of probably the most famous man that ever walked the earth. If the reader can muster an open mind he will to his surprise soon not be left with questions regarding anything he knows about Jesus Christ for everything will fall into its proper place. The only thing that remains is awe for the spiritual gift to mankind.

Bô Yin Râ is the right man for this exposition as in his works he makes it clear beyond a trace of doubt that he belongs to the same brotherhood as Jesus Christ and thus speaks from within and not from outside learning, investigations, or thought. Indeed, he knows himself to be a brother after the order of Melchisedec (Hebrews 6:20) to whom even Abraham paid tribute (Gen 14:20) and in whom David had been confirmed ( Psalm 110:4).

Order the Book Here

Author: Bô Yin Râ

ISBN: 9789491724954

Publisher: Luminium Books

Paperback

Pages: 210

Illustrated

Language: English

Fair Use Claimed