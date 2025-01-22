According to German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), Jesus was/is a member of a spiritual body known as the Luminaries, who are assigned responsibility for aiding in the spiritual well-being of the human race. The Luminaries are embodied in human form but are intimately connected with spiritual beings who have never endured the fall into a physical body. At the head of this community is the Father, called Melchizedek.

The nature and identity of Melchizedek is hinted at in the world’s major religions but is mentioned specifically and succinctly in the Christian Bible in the Letter to the Hebrews. Hints are also given in that most mysterious of all scriptures, Revelation. IMHO, the Order of Melchizedek plays a role in protecting humanity from evil that none of us can even imagine without help and guidance. But we have to be open to that guidance, and we must pray. But pray for what? Bô Yin Râ answers: “for wings.”

Following is the appropriate passage from Hebrews. It is Jesus who is meant in the last line.

Melchizedek, king of Salem and priest of God Most High,

met Abraham as he returned from his defeat of the kings

and blessed him.

And Abraham apportioned to him a tenth of everything.

His name first means righteous king,

and he was also "King of Salem," that is, king of peace.

Without father, mother, or ancestry,

without beginning of days or end of life,

thus made to resemble the Son of God, he remains a priest forever.



It is even more obvious if another priest is raised up

after the likeness of Melchizedek, who has become so,

not by a law expressed in a commandment concerning physical descent

but by the power of a life that cannot be destroyed.

For it is testified:



You are a priest forever according to the Order of Melchizedek.

From More Light:

Also relevant is the following passage from Bô Yin Râ’s More Light, (Kober Press, 2020, “Fair Use” claimed):

“Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb.” (Revelation 19.9 KLV)

The one who wrote these words two thousand years ago knew full well from whence he had received the call to write them. One should be aware, however, that very little of what has been attributed to him was actually written by him.

He spoke of the same things as others of his calling; the same things I now speak of using different images and language.

The spiritual community which revealed itself to him has at all times expressed itself in symbolism and languge appropriate to time and place.

The forms in which this revelation occurs differ from religion to religion and among the various peoples of the world, but those who can find their way to any one of these forms can rest assured that they stand on solid ground.

They are treading the path the Spirit has prepared for them—no matter what name they give it. In Islam too, in the very strict forms determined by the Quran, innermost revelations of the realm of radiant Spirit have been received time and again throughout the ages by worthy seekers, just as they have also been received by authentic Indian yogis or the initiates of ancient Greece.

From “The Three Levels of Being,” More Light, pp. 122-123.