With so much happening so fast with the assault by the Trump administration on the Obama-Clinton-Biden-Harris “woke” terrorist regime, it is extremely difficult to find a reliable compendium on the chief developments and their significance.
This is why I consider Jeff Childers’ “Coffee and Covid” blog a must-read. Jeff is a Florida attorney, a Trump partisan, and an expert litigator, especially on the Covid “plandemic.” Unlike most reporters, he knows the legal ins and outs and the history of what he writes about.
Jeff’s blog comes out several times a week and is not presently behind a paywall, unlike the MSM outlets that charge you to read their biased garbage paid for by USAID and other federal government agencies to spew the “woke” party line.
For some reason your Childers link goes to a Yahoo sign in page. Since I don't have a yahoo account to sign into, it's a b no-go.
It's ok. I followed Jeff throughout the covid scamdemic, & was successful in turning him away from the party line on Ukraine.
But he lost me with his 100% gung-ho ZioChristian support for Israel's crushing of Gaza after it's supposedly "unprovoked" al Aqsa operation.
Maybe he has since awakened to the blatant genocide of the oppressed, but how anyone could support that in the face of historical evidence is beyond me. Not to mention believing that Jesus the Christ approves!
Anyway, his forum's celebration of the mass murder of the direct descendents of Christ's first followers became intolerable to me, so I unsubscribed.
Totally agree. Jeff is excellent and has been optimistic for a long time. Well worth a subscribe.