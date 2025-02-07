With so much happening so fast with the assault by the Trump administration on the Obama-Clinton-Biden-Harris “woke” terrorist regime, it is extremely difficult to find a reliable compendium on the chief developments and their significance.

This is why I consider Jeff Childers’ “Coffee and Covid” blog a must-read. Jeff is a Florida attorney, a Trump partisan, and an expert litigator, especially on the Covid “plandemic.” Unlike most reporters, he knows the legal ins and outs and the history of what he writes about.

Jeff’s blog comes out several times a week and is not presently behind a paywall, unlike the MSM outlets that charge you to read their biased garbage paid for by USAID and other federal government agencies to spew the “woke” party line.

Jeff Childer's C&C Report for 2/7/25