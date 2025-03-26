The recent leaks of the Trump administration’s plans for war against Yemen featured particularly provocative statements by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. An accompanying text by Vance averring that the US would be bombing Yemen to “send a message” was particularly egregious and disgusting.

Haven’t enough “messages” been sent during the 80-year American project for world conquest that began with the 1940-1941 reports by the Council on Foreign Relations to the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration that the goal of the US in the world war that had begun in Europe should be military domination of the entire globe? For documentation, see my book Our Country, Then and Now.

Is Vance’s message then that the US will continue to bomb any nation or people that dares to contest imperial hegemony, particularly if they offend the US Zionist masters of Israel and the domestic Israel-first donors?

As for the statement by Secretary Hegseth that nobody ever heard of the Yemeni Houthis anyway, does that also apply to the dozens of nations and nationalities who have been bombed or whose governments have been regime-changed at the hands of the Anglo-American-Empire up to and including Russia in the proxy war in Ukraine? Never fear, though. Hegseth pointed out that the attack on Yemen could be blamed on Biden, not Trump.

Is President Donald Trump, who claims to be a “peacemaker,” proud of the idiocy of the people who report to him daily, including his own second-in-command? Is this MAGA at work? What a farce.

Of course the Senate is upset about all this—not about yet another American war but because, for the umteenth time, the “cat” is out-of-the-bag.

The following links provide some perspective on the ongoing travesty.

Of course, we can also note that Vance’s “messaging” seems somehow to contrast with the current observance of Lent by the Christian churches, of which Vance, as a Catholic, claims to be a professing member. Unfortunately, Pope Frances seems not to have noticed much that has been happening in the world during his tenure.