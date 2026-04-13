Translated by Klaus Weingarten. Mr. Weingarten resides in Germany. He is a multimedia artist and founder of the Organisation zur Umwandlung des Kinos (Organization for the Transformation of the Cinema) and Publishing Director, Magische Blatter (Magical Leaves). As a longtime student of the teachings of Bô Yin Râ, he consults with Three Sages on its publishing program.

For we are not ourselves, but those whom we serve

in His light. We know nothing of God; He Himself, God,

is our knowledge and sight. We are nothing, that He

should be everything within us; we should be blind,

deaf, and mute, and know no life within us, that He

should be our life and soul and our work. Our tongue

should not say, when we have done something good:

“We did this,” but rather: “The Lord has done this in

us; His name be highly praised!” But what does this

wicked world do now? If someone says, “God has done

this in me,” even if it is good, the world says: “You fool,

you did it; God is not in you; you are lying.” Therefore,

the Spirit of God must be its fool and liar. What is it, or

who speaks from the mouth of blasphemers? The Devil,

who is an enemy of God, to cover up God’s work so that

God’s Spirit may not be recognized, and so that he may

remain the ruler of this world until judgment.

From the Incarnation of Jesus Christ II, 7, 9 by Jakob Böhme (1575-1624)