Richard C. Cook comments: Jacob Böhme, called “the first German philosopher,” wrote from the inspiration granted him by the Luminaries of the Primordial Light and by his own enlightenment experiences. But is enlightenment really “our own”? Even when seeing what we take as the truth, ego enters in and attributes it to itself.. Perhaps we need to “become as little children” who marvel at the beauty of life but never lay claim to it as their personal possession.

Read on…

Translation contributed by our German confidante. Fair Use claimed.

WITH THE TONGUE OF AN ANGEL

Therefore, dear children of God, ye who seek with many tears, put your

serious earnestness into it. Our seeing and knowing is in God. He reveals to

everyone in this world as much as He pleases, as much as He knows is

useful and good for him.

For he who sees with the eyes of God has to work the work of God; He must

work, teach, speak and do what he sees, else the seeing is taken away from

him.

For this world is not worthy of God’s seeing; but for the sake of the wonders and revelation of God it is given some to see, so that the name of God may be revealed to the world, which also will be a witness unto every godless being, of those who pervert the truth into lies and despise the Holy Spirit. For we are not our own, but His whom we serve in His light. We know nothing of God; He Himself is our knowing and seeing. We are a nothingness, that he may be all in us. We should be blind, deaf and dumb and know no life in ourselves, in order that He may be our life and soul, and our work be His.

Our tongue ought not to say if we have done something good: this we have done, but: this has the Lord done in us, His name be highly praised! But what does this wicked world do now? If any say: this has God done in me, if it be good, then the world says: You fool, you have done it; God is not in you, you lie. Thus the spirit of God must be their fool and liar. What is it, or who speaks out of the blasphemous mouth? The devil, who is an enemy of God, to cover up the work of God, in order that God’s spirit may not become known, and that he may continue to be the prince of this world until the day of judgement.

No one can in his own power apprehend anything of the depths of God, and teach it to another; but all are children and students in their ABCs. And though we write and speak highly thereof, yet the understanding is not our own, but is of the mother’s spirit, which speaks out of His children, what He will.

He reveals Himself in many forms, in one otherwise than in another, for its wondrous wisdom is a depth without number, and you ought not to marvel that the children of God do not have one manner of speech and word, for everyone speaks out of the wisdom of the mother, whose number is without ground and infinite.

But the destination is the heart of God, they all run thither, and that is the proof whereby you shall know whether the spirit speaks from God or from the devil: for the devil too has his matrix, and his children therein, who also speak out of the spirit of their mother.

But if the soul is kindled by the holy spirit, it triumphs in the body like a great fire burning up, so that heart and kidneys tremble with joy. But here I speak with an angel’s tongue, you must not understand it in an earthly way, like unto this world.