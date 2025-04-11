Rev. Chuck Baldwin writes:

“Since Israel broke the ceasefire agreement and resumed its genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza almost a month ago, the IDF is deliberately and wantonly slaughtering over 100 precious, innocent little children every day. And there is barely a peep of protest by so-called Christians.

“And why should we expect anything different? Evangelical ‘Christians’ have cheered for Israel’s mass murderous genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people from the beginning—going all the way back to 1947.”

Read Rev. Chuck Baldwin's April 10 column here:

Fair Use Claimed.