RCC: No one is hitting as hard as Rev. Chuck Baldwin in calling out Israel for its genocides in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East. In doing so, he also points to US “Christian Zionists” who are enabling these travesties. We are reading that US President Donald Trump has begun to separate himself from Netanyahu by refusing thus far to launch a new war against Iran and by stopping the bombing of Yemen at least temporarily. We can only hope that these steps will lead to a sincere effort by the Trump administration to help negotiate a lasting peace in the region.

Here is Rev. Baldwin’s latest analysis: Israel’s Fires: A Precursor To Sodom And Gomorrah?