Richard C. Cook comments: It was Israel that asked Iran via Trump for the ceasefire in its week-and-a-half-long war. Israel was being crushed by Iranian missiles smashing into Tel Aviv, Haifa, and elsewhere and scoring direct hits on military and Mossad facilities. The writing was on the wall: Israel was being physically obliterated, with its population fleeing and those who could not get out aching to chuck Netanyahu into history’s waiting dumpster.
Nothing like this had ever before befallen the settler state, used to lightning-quick air strikes against hapless Arab states and genocide against women and children. Plus employment of ISIS mercenaries.
The southern front has now collapsed, with the Empire staring helplessly into the future. The northern front in Ukraine is next to go.
Alex Christoforou nails it:
Ceasefire. Covert regime change. Russia claims Serbia weapons to Ukraine. Rutte, Ukraine in NATO
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
If we look at the larger picture, nothing has changed to resolve the long-standing issues that are behind the conflict in the region, and in fact in the Western world. Christoferou's optimistic analysis is based on the talk of leaderships - the politicians in the nations involved - which everyone should know is designed to deceive and manage constituencies. Christoferou does point out several sorts of Western cover that recent events have blown, such as the ICC and the IAEA. But anyone who is well informed should know that these are captured orgs. And yes, once again the Trump administration has been exposed as just as incapable of delivering on promises as any other US govt in recent decades.
Israel now has a breathing space to regroup. But the root issue is the Zionist project of supremacy over the Gentile world. As long as that lasts, the conflict will continue. The power behind that is not in Israel, it is in the Zionist power in the US, currently in a tripartite alliance of convenience with the military industrial congressional complex (which benefits all parties involved) and the historical US imperial project (now in slow decline). Israel is only the current tool, now 70 years old, of Zionist power in the US. Deeply embedded and in virtual control of essential US institutions, it will continue the Zionist project no matter what happens to Israel. Thus, the US will fuel the little Zionist state until deemed no longer useful.
The Zionist project and its power originated a brutal tribal culture 2500 years ago in which a dictatorial priesthood saddled a population with a hateful, supremacist ideology and a vindictive deity whose "Law" has filled their lives with fear ever since.
Or perhaps whatever they wanted to distract everyone from -- *cough* Bilderberg Group meeting plotting depopulation *cough* -- is over now.