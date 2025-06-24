Richard C. Cook comments: It was Israel that asked Iran via Trump for the ceasefire in its week-and-a-half-long war. Israel was being crushed by Iranian missiles smashing into Tel Aviv, Haifa, and elsewhere and scoring direct hits on military and Mossad facilities. The writing was on the wall: Israel was being physically obliterated, with its population fleeing and those who could not get out aching to chuck Netanyahu into history’s waiting dumpster.

Nothing like this had ever before befallen the settler state, used to lightning-quick air strikes against hapless Arab states and genocide against women and children. Plus employment of ISIS mercenaries.

The southern front has now collapsed, with the Empire staring helplessly into the future. The northern front in Ukraine is next to go.

Alex Christoforou nails it:

Ceasefire. Covert regime change. Russia claims Serbia weapons to Ukraine. Rutte, Ukraine in NATO