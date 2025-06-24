Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl North's avatar
Karl North
5h

If we look at the larger picture, nothing has changed to resolve the long-standing issues that are behind the conflict in the region, and in fact in the Western world. Christoferou's optimistic analysis is based on the talk of leaderships - the politicians in the nations involved - which everyone should know is designed to deceive and manage constituencies. Christoferou does point out several sorts of Western cover that recent events have blown, such as the ICC and the IAEA. But anyone who is well informed should know that these are captured orgs. And yes, once again the Trump administration has been exposed as just as incapable of delivering on promises as any other US govt in recent decades.

Israel now has a breathing space to regroup. But the root issue is the Zionist project of supremacy over the Gentile world. As long as that lasts, the conflict will continue. The power behind that is not in Israel, it is in the Zionist power in the US, currently in a tripartite alliance of convenience with the military industrial congressional complex (which benefits all parties involved) and the historical US imperial project (now in slow decline). Israel is only the current tool, now 70 years old, of Zionist power in the US. Deeply embedded and in virtual control of essential US institutions, it will continue the Zionist project no matter what happens to Israel. Thus, the US will fuel the little Zionist state until deemed no longer useful.

The Zionist project and its power originated a brutal tribal culture 2500 years ago in which a dictatorial priesthood saddled a population with a hateful, supremacist ideology and a vindictive deity whose "Law" has filled their lives with fear ever since.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
6h

Or perhaps whatever they wanted to distract everyone from -- *cough* Bilderberg Group meeting plotting depopulation *cough* -- is over now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard C. Cook and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture