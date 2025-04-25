RCC: Here’s the complete title of Alex Krainer’s article this morning:

Is Trump actually taking on the bankers? Trump's agenda is next to impossible to discern; but viewed from 36,000 ft and 200-year context suggests that there may be a method to the madness..

Following is the comment I posted:

The problem with all this is that liquidity is required to allow the economy to function, even under the American System. Hamilton's big mistake is that he wanted to base liquidity on government debt. That is why today, the debt is $36+ trillion. Under the National Banking Act of 1863, government debt was also built into the system as the currency base and remained so under the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. By contrast, the Lincoln administration created the Greenbacks by spending them into circulation to finance prosecution of the Civil War. What he called the "peoples' currency" remained in circulation until the 20th century. This, and business-issued scrip, is what allowed individuals to purchase industrial production. Similar legislation was passed during the Great Depression but not implemented. Instead we got Keynesian economics--i.e., more massive government debt. Today we remain a debt-ridden society, which makes any Trumpian reforms doomed to fail. What we need is currency directly issued by the federal government which we would have with passage of Kucinich's NEED Act of 2011, based on the American Monetary Act developed by Stephen Zarlenga and myself. All this is explained in my book "Our Country Then and Now," which I invite Alex Krainer to read and comment on. Also see my Three Sages substack with related articles. Here is a link to my book:

