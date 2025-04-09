I have seen postings which say that Substack is just an “echo chamber,” where writers who have been kicked off other platforms are allowed to gather to talk to each other harmlessly while their every move is monitored by the Deep State.

Maybe so. And I don’t doubt that some writers have been harassed by Substack and that perhaps at some point Substack will be shut down altogether and we’ll all be left high and dry.

Nevertheless, I plan to keep Three Sages going even if Fadi, Lewis, and I are only writing for a few people. I don’t know much about our audience which totals a little over 1,500. I have no inclination to stress out about getting larger numbers. Most of those who do comment are at least supportive, some very enthusiastic, most well-informed and largely friendly.

So maybe we are in a cyber-prison. If so, we’re at least able to talk to each other, go outside for exercise, spend time with friends and family, and live a somewhat normal life. And I love to receive and respond to comments.

I often think of the early Christians in the 1st century AD. Those people were rebels and outcasts, as we seem to be today, but they were also building something that would last. I am optimistic about the future of humanity. Despite the horrors going on in the world today, I have a great deal of hope, especially when I see the beauty and earnestness of the rising generation. This makes me humble and grateful to be alive.

So I am not too worried right now. Let’s just keep going. Heaven lies ahead. When we get there, I have faith that helping hands will beckon. Don’t be afraid to take hold of them.