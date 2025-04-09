I have seen postings which say that Substack is just an “echo chamber,” where writers who have been kicked off other platforms are allowed to gather to talk to each other harmlessly while their every move is monitored by the Deep State.
Maybe so. And I don’t doubt that some writers have been harassed by Substack and that perhaps at some point Substack will be shut down altogether and we’ll all be left high and dry.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Nevertheless, I plan to keep Three Sages going even if Fadi, Lewis, and I are only writing for a few people. I don’t know much about our audience which totals a little over 1,500. I have no inclination to stress out about getting larger numbers. Most of those who do comment are at least supportive, some very enthusiastic, most well-informed and largely friendly.
So maybe we are in a cyber-prison. If so, we’re at least able to talk to each other, go outside for exercise, spend time with friends and family, and live a somewhat normal life. And I love to receive and respond to comments.
I often think of the early Christians in the 1st century AD. Those people were rebels and outcasts, as we seem to be today, but they were also building something that would last. I am optimistic about the future of humanity. Despite the horrors going on in the world today, I have a great deal of hope, especially when I see the beauty and earnestness of the rising generation. This makes me humble and grateful to be alive.
So I am not too worried right now. Let’s just keep going. Heaven lies ahead. When we get there, I have faith that helping hands will beckon. Don’t be afraid to take hold of them.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Great post as usual!
I too am optimistic but I'm afraid we're in for a bumpy ride.
As I see it, the laws of capital have reduced the ruling class over the years to a very very tiny minority, even though their wealth has grown exponentially. Their tiny numbers mean they can only rule over the rest of us by our consent, so they depend very heavily on their credibility, which is rapidly and deservedly eroding.
They have to allow things like Substack, which I liken to a democracy hall of mirrors, sort of like a democracy wall but sneakier. But they have to let a little truth get through.
Plus, I think AI is a bubble thats going to pop.
Yup, all is echo chamber otherwise it would be cacophonic on earth and we all know what the gods did back then when it was ‘noisy’ for them.
But hey, i love that echo chamber! Rather be stuck with tons of genius set on the side… than in the echo chamber of many gatekeeper pied piper working to stagnate their audience.
No one can really change the world, but i can surely grow myself with all the teachings around. And i pick to choose instead of being forced.
I appreciate that, you 3 and many others here. From grumpy eddy, to pious richard, to sceptik agent131711, to open minded james true( this guy should be name gem true) cause he is a true 💎
Pssst: lil secret, there is also agent here overseeing us all. We not safe here either. Ask sasha latipova lol
Maybe i missread substack, cause im more of a substalker! On every ones territory daily 😎