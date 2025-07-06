Richard C. Cook comments: Many of us have run into people who espouse the ideology known as “Q”. When doing so, we may have wondered, “Where the hell is that coming from?” Always wanting to find something new and possibly even hopeful, we may even have been tempted to indulge in some wishful thinking about it.

But now there may be an answer, pointing to the likelihood that the whole thing is a Deep State scam run mainly out of Tel Aviv. Following is a report we received this morning from one of our trusted informants. Indeed, as we approach the end of a world-cycle, nothing may be hidden any longer.



> It has happened again—another mask has slipped.

>

> And beneath it, the machinery of manipulation has been exposed: 4Chan, long celebrated or feared as the digital crucible of unfiltered thought, weaponized irony, and anonymous dissent, has just been revealed for what it truly is: a covert Israeli and American intelligence honeypot, psychological operations portal, and propaganda weapon.

>

> The revelation comes from a hack—not from whistleblowers, not from Congress, and certainly not from media gatekeepers. It came from inside the machine, torn open by a rival imageboard group calling themselves the Soyjak Party, who penetrated the entire backend of 4Chan and dumped its database, exposing source code, user data, moderator credentials, and—most damning of all—the operation’s true operators.

>

> And what they found leaves no ambiguity.

>

> Buried inside the leak were the smoking guns:

>

> Admin and moderator emails tied to .edu and .gov addresses.

>

> Israeli IP ranges responsible for more than 50% of all /pol/ posts—a staggering figure for a country comprising just 0.12% of the world’s population.

>

> Geolocation data proving that 4Chan’s vaunted anonymity was a lie—users were aggressively browser-fingerprinted, logged, profiled, and in some cases, targeted.

>

> The /pol/ board—the engine room of race war fantasy, Q-anon mythology, and nationalist LARPing—was in fact a synthetic playground for Israeli intelligence contractors, many operating under contracts with Mossad-linked firms. These operators pretended to be American nationalists, white supremacists, anti-Zionists, and even radical Islamists.

>

> But all trails led back to Tel Aviv.

>

> The biggest revelation? That “Q” was born in Tel Aviv, not Langley.

>

> The entire mythology of “Q,” the idea of secret military patriots inside the U.S. government working to expose the Deep State and “save the children,” was in fact a psychological pacification program, designed to keep the American right docile, disorganized, and permanently waiting. Trust the plan. Stay passive. Just post memes.

>

> Behind the curtain were Israeli and U.S. operatives, writing Q drops, promoting them on 4Chan, and then later migrating the narratives to YouTube, Reddit, Truth Social, and beyond. The goal: derail real resistance movements and replace them with hopium-addled fantasy narratives.

>

> They succeeded. Until now. ...

>

> Geolocation stats are leaked.

>

> Leaked post data revealed Israel as the dominant source of /pol/ activity since 2014.

>

> Almost all posts on 4chan were Israeli intelligence contractors pretending to be USA.

>

> Mossad has been running an absolute massive propaganda campaign on the American internet.

>

> Despite being around 0.12% of the world’s population, Israel accounted for … almost 50% of all 4chan posts; about 226 Million!

>

> Mossad has been using the website for years to help stoke the rise of Nazi & far-right movements hostile toward Muslims. ...

>

