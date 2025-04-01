The great “peacemaker” President Donald J. Trump is threatening to bomb Iran. He is quoted as saying, “And it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”
This is a statement by a Mafia extortionist, not a head of state. The government of Iran is calling Trump on his threats before the UN Security Council.
Once again we are forced to turn to Russian media for an objective account.
This can be read in accompaniment with the article by Dennis Kucinich we published this morning entitled, “Trump: ‘Very Bad Things are Going to Happen.’ Netanyahu Wants the U.S. to Destroy Iran.”
Trump and Netanyahu are taking us to World War III.
Here’s the article from RT.com:
Iran addresses Trump bombing threat at UN Security Council
Why would Trump want to bomb Iran? Let me just take a shot in the dark. They’re the largest state sponsor of terrorism.!
Propaganda outlet the Telegraph paves way for pre-emptive strikes on Iran by claiming Iran generals are preparing a pre-emptive strike on Diego Garcia.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2025/03/31/iran-urged-to-strike-diego-garcia-base-immediately/
Iran urged to strike Diego Garcia base ‘immediately’
Military commanders face calls for preemptive strike on Chagos Island base before Trump uses it to attack Iran