Richard C. Cook comments: 2026 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ, who has brought the spiritual teaching that is gradually changing the world. Presentation of the writings of Bô Yin Râ to English-speaking audiences has become the primary mission of the Three Sages Substack. The small city of Görlitz on the Polish border, where Bô Yin Râ lived and worked for several years, is the site of several major events to celebrate Bô Yin Râ’s heritage. These events are being organized by Klaus Weingarten, a multimedia artist and founder of the Organisation zur Umwandlung des Kinos (Organization for the Transformation of the Cinema) and Publishing Director, Magische Blatter (Magical Leaves). As a longtime student of the teachings of Bô Yin Râ, he consults with Three Sages on its publishing program. Three Sages readers are invited to travel to Görlitz for these celebrations. Following are those schedule for May 2026.

Opening of the special exhibition “Bô Yin Râ: The Spiritual Teachings”

Thursday, May 28, 2026 / 5:00 p.m. Baroque House Görlitz

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the writer and painter Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, this special exhibition is dedicated to the books he published under his spiritual name, Bô Yin Râ. Bô Yin Râ recognized that every human being carries the divine principle within and can discover it on the path of spiritual self-knowledge. His extensive spiritual teachings, twelve volumes of which were published during his time in Görlitz, serve as a guide on this path. The exhibition presents all 32 volumes of these spiritual teachings.

“Remarks on the Teachings of Bô Yin Râ”

Friday, May 29, 2026 / 10:30 a.m. at the Literature House Old Synagogue, Obermarkt 17, Görlitz

Based on the three chapters “Karma,” “The Teachings,” and “Magic,” which are presented as audio excerpts by Ronald Steckel as part of the special exhibition “Bô Yin Râ: The Spiritual Teachings,” Klaus Weingarten and Jörg Heidemann invite all interested parties to an open discussion. Publication of the 32-volume teachings “Hortus Conclusus” began in 1919 from Görlitz and was completed in 1936. In 1937, all of its publications were banned in Germany. Accompanied by three audio excerpts from books written during Bô Yin Râ’s time in Görlitz, we will delve into the work, providing background information on its creation and its reception at the time.

The renowned conductor and composer Felix Weingartner said in an interview: “Bô Yin Râ brings nothing from the outside into us; whoever fully absorbs what he communicates to us experiences a transformation from within, a clarification, a spiritualization of his being, without thereby becoming alienated in the slightest from the world surrounding him.”

“Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken and Gustav Meyrink”

Saturday, May 30, 2026 / 10:30 a.m. at the Literaturhaus Alte Synagoge , Obermarkt 17, Görlitz

In his lecture, followed by an open discussion, Klaus Weingarten will explore the exchange and fascinating intersection of the lives of these two individuals. In 1917, Gustav Meyrink traveled to Görlitz to meet Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken in person and, two years later, wrote the preface to the first publication of the educational work “Das Buch vom lebenen Gott” (The Book of the Living God). Schneiderfranken’s return visit to Starnberg is dated 1920. Historical newspaper articles also document their collaboration during the time of the Görlitz Jakob-Böhme-Bund.

Lama Anagarika Govinda stated in 1962 that Schneiderfranken (Bô Yin Râ) personally informed him on Capri in 1922 that Meyrink’s novels were based not on fantasies but on real experiences. Gustav Meyrink belonged to the inner circle of initiates, and Govinda referred to a passage from the novel “The Green Face.” “How prophetic, for example, is the description of Rotterdam! Here is a sentence that could have been tailored to Bô Yin Râ’s work: ‘In a certain sense, those who laugh when someone says they want to transform humanity are quite right. – They simply overlook the fact that it is perfectly sufficient if an individual transforms themselves to the very core. Their work can then never perish – regardless of whether it becomes known to the world or not. In this way, someone has torn a hole in the existing order that can never heal, whether others notice it now or a million years later. To tear such a hole in the net in which humanity has become entangled – not through public preaching, no: by escaping the fetters myself, that is what I want (p. 152).’”