Richard C. Cook comments: First, some background. It was over 20 years ago, while still working for the U.S. Treasury Department, that I discovered the work of the most important monetary reformer of our era. This was Stephen Zarlenga, author of The Lost Science of Money: The Mythology of Money, The Story of Power. Zarlenga was also the founder and director of the America Monetary Institute, whose annual conferences in Chicago I began to attend.

To make a long story short, Zarlenga and I subsequently worked together to embody his ideas in a document called The American Monetary Act. This proposal was designed to implement a type of direct government funding of lawful expenditures similar to practices found in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the 19th century presidential administrations of James Madison, Andrew Jackson, and Abraham Lincoln, and the proposed issuance of silver certificates by President John F. Kennedy before he was assassinated.

In 2011, Congressman Dennis Kucinich, who had become Zarlenga’s close friend and ally, transformed the American Monetary Act into proposed congressional legislation through his National Emergency Education and Defense Act. After introducing this legislation, Kucinich was gerrymandered out of his congressional seat, while remaining today one of the most courageous advocates for peace and justice in American political history.

During this period, I wrote extensively on monetary reform, building on the ideas I presented in my 2007 book, We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform. This included a chapter on a major policy briefing I gave to Kucinich during his 2008 run for the presidency. It was then in 2024 that I first learned of Howard Switzer and the work he was doing with the Green Party. Howard had contacted me to take part in the Black and Green Wednesday Webinar Series sponsored and hosted by the Green Party of Missouri.

Here I’ll let Howard speak for himself.

Howard Switzer Bio

I discovered the money issue when I ran for governor of Tennessee on the Green Party ticket and wanted to learn more about the economy. Monetary reform had been part of the Green Party’s platform since 2010, but the books I read made me aware of the money issue and history and I presented what I learned to the Green Party in 2013.

When I got home, Stephen Zarlenga had left me a message to call him saying it was important for me to be talking about money, and he invited me to sit on a panel at the AMI conference that year. What a delightful eye opener that was, and I’ve been committed ever since. I spend at least half a day every day corresponding with people about the money system. The other half I spend as an ecological architect helping people with their home building plans. I was a Co-founder of the Nashville Peace and Justice Center, a founding member of the Alliance For Just Money, and am a co-chair of the Banking and Monetary Reform Committee of the Green Party of the United States.

I have spent years cajoling Greens, so far unsuccessfully, to put monetary reform at the front of its national campaigns. I think it is vital to democracy and freedom to reclaim the people’s public monetary authority, and I’m dedicated to trying to make this a much-discussed national issue.

Howard discusses Three Sages

Richard C. Cook comments: Howard is a subscriber to Three Sages. A major part of our publishing program has been writings by and about the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ. Here Howard writes of his experience with these writings:

To be clear I mean no disrespect in not reading all the writings you have posted It is perhaps their density that makes me not want to take the time to read and comprehend them. Because you asked, I did search out one of your posts of his writings to read this morning; part 10 of “The Specter of Freedom” - Religion, which concluded with the gems below.

If all your everyday life is determined by the religion appropriate to you, you will indeed be able to laugh where one can do so without sin! Soon you will discover that a joyful word can achieve more than miserable, over earnest warning and advice. True religion is joyful freedom! Distrust all that would present itself as ‘religious’ feeling if it does not confirm itself in the joy of the heart!

I do think “True religion is joyful freedom!” To me it is what is meant when someone says he or she has “got religion.” When asked what my religion is, I will often answer “an animist” or a “hippy latitudinarian.’ I also liked the definition of religion in my old Funk and Wagnalls dictionary: “One’s relationship with the powers and principles of the universe ...or God.”

Howard recalls his life’s journey

When I finished my military obligation in 1971, and having had a number of heavy acid trips that I interpreted as spiritual experiences, I began to read every spiritual book I could find including the Bible, the Quran, the Bhagavad Gita, Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind by Suzuki Roshi, The Conference of the Birds by Attar, The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran, and many others more obscure, including Oahspe. The message I got from all of them was to search for a community, so I hit the road, hitchhiking around the country. In a book store in Salt Lake City I came across the books Monday Night Class and Caravan. They were collections of talks by Stephen Gaskin which I read while hitchhiking to Cleveland from the Grand Canyon with a girlfriend. Stephen’s words spoke to me. Soon after I ended up in Denver and got a job with an architect there.

One day while walking up the street in Boulder I saw an old white Scenic Cruiser bus in Boulder Park with a bunch of hippies piling out of it and gathering at the bandshell, so I went over to see what it was about. It was Stephen and the Farm Band on tour. Stephen sat on the front edge of the bandshell and spoke for a while about the community they had formed in Tennessee. I decided then and there to join them as soon as I could.

I lived for ten years on The Farm. We called it a spiritual community, and when asked what our religion was we would say, “If you were to put all the religions on those old IBM computer cards with the little rectangular holes in them and stacked them together holding them up to the light some of the holes would align all the way through the stack; that is our religion.” My wife and I left when it changed from a collective to a cooperative and I needed a paying job. I still have many friends there.

As John Trudell said in his DNA talk, (Descendants Now Ancestors) “I want to respect what others believe but I am careful with that word becasue it has a lie in the middle of it.” He said he wished people would think more. I often share the words of Alan Watts regarding this as well:

“We must here make a clear distinction between belief and faith, because, in general practice, belief has come to mean a state of mind which is almost the opposite of faith. Belief, as I use the word here, is the insistence that the truth is what one would “lief” or wish it to be. The believer will open his mind to the truth on the condition that it fits in with his preconceived ideas and wishes. Faith, on the other hand, is an unreserved opening of the mind to the truth, whatever it may turn out to be. Faith has no preconceptions; it is a plunge into the unknown. Belief clings, but faith lets go. In this sense of the word, faith is the essential virtue of science, and likewise of any religion that is not self-deception.”

Howard’s Substack

Howard publishes a brilliant and enlightening substack called Free the Money.